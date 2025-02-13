EARTH TOURIST A New Sci-Fi Romance Book Arouses Romantics For Valentine’s Day

EARTH TOURIST - A Sci-Fi Romance Book ~ Escape To Paradise Today

Escape to paradise. Let my new Sci-Fi Romance transport you out of your stress and into an arousing love story as intergalactic lovers quest to save their planets in 2050 Maui, Hawaii.” — Anna Elena Berlin, Writer/Well-Being Coach/Wisen-Up.com/Wisen-Up Publishing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisen-Up Publishing — Valentine's Day can be the bane of Romantics longing to feel inspired love in their lives. Many seek pleasure escapes that let them quickly slide out of their stressful reality and into an arousing love story. Like having great sex or eating sublime food, vivid romance books also please the senses—but for a longer time. Such is the case of a new book set on the island of Maui, Hawaii in the year 2050 titled EARTH TOURIST - A Sci Fi Romance. Written by Certified Well-Being Coach, Anna Elena Berlin, in an atypical romance story style to uplift readers.

EARTH TOURIST’s back cover reveals: “Falling in love between attempts to destroy both of your worlds can be tough... less so if you are perfect for each other. In the near future, Asteri is undercover in Maui as an Earth Tourist on a vital mission for her planet. Paoa, the gallant owner of Wilderness Adventure Tours, dedicates himself to her quest. Spicy first time pleasures, island adventures, and interplanetary twists and turns await our intrepid heroes. However, back in the Andromeda Galaxy malevolence threatens everything they love. Will they overcome ongoing danger or will evil prevail?”

The book’s blurb entices readers, “If you long to have love in your life this story’s outstanding HEA will inspire you to pursue it.” Readers desiring their own happy ever after are energized by real life details of beautiful Maui, where the interstellar lovers are brought together.

5 out of 5 stars, verified purchase reviews for EARTH TOURIST - A Sci-Fi Romance: “It is exciting, steamy... Highly recommend!” “The romance was very sweet and spicy at the same time. Titillating yet loving.” “It's a fun and interesting read. I'd like to see this be the first of a series of Earth Tourist books."

The author has dedicated EARTH TOURIST to Those Yearning To Fit Into A Life On Planet Earth, and encourages couples to escape to paradise together to share its sensual pleasures. Paperbacks and Ebooks are available on Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com, Books.Google.com, and Wisen-Up.com which offers free chapters. Bookstores and libraries worldwide can order it through IngramSpark.

About The Author: Austin resident, Author/Writer Anna Elena Berlin draws inspiration from her years of living in Maui, her amorous past, a lifelong travel addiction, and an actual close encounter of the third kind. She’s the Owner/Content Creator of Wisen-Up.com and Wisen-Up Publishing, and writes Science Based Well-Being articles that have been published every year since 2015. Her Self-Healing book, Get What You Need—Skills to Build Your Destiny is also on Amazon. Anna Elena is available for interviews, book readings/signings, and content creation. Contact her at: info@Wisen-Up.com .

