Stage Senior Management Introduces Stonebridge Senior

New name for senior living community

A Renewed Vision for Assisted Living & Memory Care in Arvada

By rebranding to Stonebridge Senior and adopting a fresh approach to training, and communication, we’re reinforcing our mission to deliver exceptional care and meaningful connections every day.” — Troy McClymonds

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stage Senior Management is proud to unveil Stonebridge Senior , the new identity for the former Ralston Creek Neighborhood Assisted Living & Memory Care. Driven by the core values of Health, Accountability, Relationships, and Transparency (HART), Stage Senior Management is committed to making meaningful improvements that directly address past concerns and create a vibrant, compassion-driven home for seniors.“Stonebridge Senior embodies everything we stand for at Stage Senior Management: local management, a resident-focused philosophy, and unwavering support for our staff,” explains Troy McClymonds, Managing Partner. “Not only does Stonebridge reflect our values, but it's beautiful architecture also enhances the experience for everyone who walks through its doors. With vast open spaces filled with natural light, a stunning library perfect for quiet reflection, and inviting bistro and dining areas designed for connection and comfort, the community feels like home. We are committed to supporting our residents, our team, and the broader community—ensuring everyone feels the warmth and care that come from a truly Colorado-based organization.”Key Improvements & Features of Stonebridge Senior- Enhanced Staffing & Training: New leadership, expanded onboarding programs, and ongoing professional development to ensure consistent, high-quality care.- Holistic, Personalized Care: Tailored plans for both Assisted Living and Memory Care, emphasizing dignity and independence.Community Engagement: Open-door policy for family visits, local partnerships, and social events that bring residents closer to the community.- Transparent Communication: Regular updates for families on residents’ well-being, proactive feedback channels, and a renewed focus on transparency.- Comprehensive Memory Care Support: Our program includes weekly support groups for residents, monthly support groups for families, and weekly dementia education classes for families, friends, and residents. We also provide ongoing dementia training for staff to ensure compassionate, informed care.As part of the Stage Senior Management family, Stonebridge Senior joins other Colorado communities such as Golden Pond, The Gardens on Quail, and The Gardens at Columbine, along with additional services like in-home care (Healthy at Home) and resource events (Senior Summits).“Our vision is to create purposeful communities where seniors thrive,” says McClymonds. “By rebranding to Stonebridge Senior and adopting a fresh approach to staffing, training, and communication, we’re reinforcing our mission to deliver exceptional care and meaningful connections every day.”About Stage Senior ManagementFounded in 2016, Stage Senior Management transforms senior living communities across Colorado through a unique blend of local heart and professional excellence. The team utilizes a fully integrated technology platform to ensure best in class care while fostering genuine relationships, supporting staff and encouraging community engagement — ensuring that every individual experiences the warmth of true Colorado hospitality.For more information about Stonebridge Senior or to schedule a tour, please visit StonebridgeSenior.com or email info@stonebridgesenior.com.

