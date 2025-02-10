Attorney General Bird Calls to End the Biden-Harris Beef Ban in School Cafeterias

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today opposed a Biden-Harris attempt to wipe out meat in school cafeterias by favoring non-meat protein sources, despite nutritional science.

Animal-based proteins, especially beef and pork, are nutritional powerhouses. Beef packs more protein per calorie than virtually any other food. This protein is crucial for healthy childhood development, fighting anemia, and building muscle. Red meat is also full of micronutrients that support a child’s metabolism, cognitive function, and hormone regulation. Now, the States are calling on President Trump to eliminate the Biden-Harris attempt to strip schools of nutrient-rich, meat protein options.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s “Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee” proposed burying meat, poultry, and eggs at the bottom of the protein recommendation list while elevating beans, peas, and lentils for school lunches. These recommendations directly affect the food options available in grocery schools and on school menus. This scheme ignores nutritional science and forces an anti-meat agenda onto Iowa kids for no health benefit.

“School cafeterias are no place for woke politics,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “Healthy lunches keep kids focused throughout the day, sharp for their tests, and strong for school sports and activities. Their growing bodies also rely on protein-packed options for development and to keep a full stomach. The Biden-Harris move to wipe those protein sources out of schools defies science. I’m calling to end the cafeteria crusade and protect nutrient-rich, meat proteins for kids.”

The States urge President Trump's administration to oppose the Biden-Harris dietary recommendations that defy science and deprive kids of nutrient-rich, meat protein sources.

Iowa joined the Nebraska-led letter along with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

