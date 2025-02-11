Hot N Juicy Crawfish Brings Back the Heat with Its Annual Eating Contest

The messier, the better!

Hot N Juicy Crawfish’s epic eating contest returns! Compete for gift certificate prizes, enjoy drink specials, and grab a $100 Po’Boy Platter to celebrate!

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot N Juicy Crawfish is turning up the heat this Mardi Gras with a fun-filled celebration on March 4th, 2025! Enjoy exclusive drink specials and an all-day happy hour, with small plates starting at just $3 and discounts on drinks—perfect for getting into the festive spirit before the highly anticipated crawfish eating contest.

Arrive before 7:30 PM to sign up for the contestant drawing, which begins promptly at 7:30 PM. The contest kicks off at 8 PM, where six contestants will battle to devour one pound of crawfish as fast as possible. The first to finish will be crowned the ultimate crawfish champion, and the top three winners will take home exciting gift certificate prizes:

1st place: $200 gift certificate

2nd place: $100 gift certificate

3rd place: $50 gift certificate

Participants must be 18 or older to compete.

In addition to the contest, Hot N Juicy is introducing a special $100 Po'Boy Platter available for takeout. This mouthwatering platter features a variety of options, including crawfish, shrimp, and chicken—perfect for sharing with friends and family during Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’re really excited to bring our community together for Mardi Gras this year,” said the owner. “It’s not just about the competition—whether you’re the one throwing down in the crawfish challenge or you’re sitting back with a cold drink in hand, enjoying the energy of the crowd, we’ve got something for everyone. This is about celebrating good food, good times, and the fun that comes with it.”

