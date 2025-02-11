Winter’s Impact on Water Heaters: How to Know If It’s Time for Repair or Replacement

J. Blanton Plumbing helps Chicagoland homeowners assess water heater wear and tear after a harsh winter, offering expert water heater maintenance, repair, and installation services. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician repairing a water heater, ensuring homeowners receive expert water heater maintenance and installation services after a harsh winter.

J. Blanton Plumbing Advises Chicagoland Homeowners on Post-Winter Water Heater Maintenance

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After enduring months of freezing temperatures and increased hot water demand, many homeowners in Chicagoland may be unaware of the strain their water heaters have experienced during winter. J. Blanton Plumbing, a leading provider of professional plumbing services, is urging residents to assess their water heaters for signs of wear and tear to determine whether water heater repair or installation is needed.The Effects of Winter on Water HeatersThroughout the colder months, water heaters work harder to maintain consistent temperatures, which can lead to increased wear on internal components.Over time, this added strain can result in issues such as:- Reduced Efficiency: Sediment buildup from hard water can cause the system to heat less effectively, increasing energy bills.- Inconsistent Water Temperature: Fluctuating or insufficient hot water may indicate a failing heating element or pressure issues.- Leaks and Corrosion: Prolonged exposure to high-demand cycles can accelerate corrosion, leading to leaks and potential water damage.- Unusual Noises: Banging or rumbling sounds often signal a buildup of sediment inside the tank, reducing efficiency and lifespan.Signs It’s Time for Repair or ReplacementJ. Blanton Plumbing recommends scheduling maintenance to evaluate the system’s condition and determine if repairs are sufficient or if a full water heater installation is necessary. Key factors to consider include:- Age of the Unit: Water heaters typically last 8–12 years. Older units experiencing frequent issues may require replacement.- Persistent Repairs: If a system requires multiple water heater repairs in a short period, upgrading to a new, energy-efficient model may be a more cost-effective solution.- Water Quality Issues: Discolored or rusty water coming from taps may indicate internal corrosion in the tank.- Energy Efficiency Concerns: Upgrading to a high-efficiency model can provide long-term savings on utility bills.Professional Inspection and Maintenance ServicesJ. Blanton Plumbing offers comprehensive water heater maintenance services to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Their expert team provides:- Tank flushing and sediment removal to restore efficiency.- Anode rod inspections and replacements to prevent internal corrosion.- Thermostat and heating element checks for consistent water temperature.- Complete system evaluations to determine the need for water heater repair or replacement.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, offering expert water heater maintenance, water heater repair, and water heater installation services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and quality workmanship, J. Blanton Plumbing provides reliable solutions to keep homes comfortable and energy-efficient throughout the year.Contact InformationFor more information about water heater repair, maintenance, or installation, contact J. Blanton Plumbing:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

