'Miracles in the Pits': God Stories from God Speed Ministry Chaplains and those we serve by Renee Bingham

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Miracles in the Pits” is a compelling collection of real-life testimonies showcasing the divine intervention and supernatural power of God in the world of motorsports. Penned by multiple contributors and compiled by Gary and Renee Bingham, this book takes readers on a journey through miraculous stories of healing, provision, and life-changing encounters with God, all set against the backdrop of racetracks across North America.For more than two decades, God Speed Ministry has served the racing community, witnessing and documenting extraordinary miracles. From terminal illnesses reversed to divine provision at the perfect moment, to receiving loved ones back from the brink of death, these stories offer readers an unwavering message of faith, hope, and inspiration. The authors’ mission is to strengthen readers' faith and encourage them to experience their own encounters with God’s grace and power.About the Authors“Miracles in the Pits” is a collaboration of many voices, but at the heart of this inspiring collection are Gary and Renee Bingham, the founders of God Speed Ministry. Over the past twenty years, they have dedicated themselves to supporting the racing community through faith-based outreach and spiritual guidance.Gary Bingham is a four-time IHRA World Champion and the first three-time IHRA Top Sportsman World Champion. In 2016, he was inducted into the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame. He is also the owner and operator of Bingham’s Complete Auto Repair Service in Kings Mountain, NC.Renee Bingham oversees the operations of God Speed Ministry, serving as a chaplain at racing events and teaching Bible studies online and at her home church. She also serves as the pastor of Mary’s Grove Community Church. Recognized as a significant figure in drag racing, Renee was featured in Drag Illustrated's Women of Power issue (DI #189, July/August 2024 https://dragillustrated.com/god-speed-ministrys-renee-bingham-and-tammie-smith-provide-calming-presence-at-pdra-events/ ) and was inducted into the Professional Drag Racing Association (PDRA) Hall of Fame in December 2024 for her profound impact in the sport.Together, Gary and Renee have two married daughters and four grandchildren. Their commitment to family and faith remains at the forefront of their mission.This book was part of the 20th anniversary celebration for God Speed Ministry. The stories in this book were a collection sitting on the Renee’s hard drive until Chaplain and author Richard Guy asked if she’d ever considered writing a book. The Holy Spirit had been nudging her to do it. With Richard’s help the book was published. The purpose of sharing these stories is to inspire readers, strengthen their faith, and provide hope and encouragement in their own Christian journey.Message from the Author“May you God in these stories. May you come to know Him greater or meet Him for the first time. These stories come from our God encounters across the US and Canada. God is still the God of the Bible. He is still powerful. He still loves you unconditionally. He is greater than everything except your unbelief. May this book obliterate your unbelief. May you become a believing believer!”For more information about Renee Bingham and other works, please visit her website www.GodSpeedMinistry.com Renee Bingham has actively shared her book’s message through various radio and media appearances, including:• Featured guest on Living It Loud with Tami Bandimere—a dynamic and inspiring radio program on 1220 KLDC, where engaging conversations unfold. ( https://www.1220kldc.com/show/living-it-loud-w-tami-bandimere/ • Spotlight interview on Prime Seven Media with the esteemed and charismatic Logan Crawford, delving into the heart of the story with thought-provoking insights. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hT9D4DNskuE Join the Journey – Witness the Miracles!Experience the extraordinary power of faith and divine intervention in “Miracles in the Pits”. Get your copy today and be inspired by the incredible testimonies of God's presence in the racing world and beyond. This book is available for purchase at the following major online retailers, you may click through this links:• Xulon Bookstore online - https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868507175&HC_ISBN= • Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Miracles-Pits-Stories-Ministry-Chaplains/dp/B0DP5JSS8N/ref • Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/miracles-in-the-pits-renee-bingham/1146609838?ean=9798868507175

