Minnesota DNR fisheries rulemaking proposals open for public comment (published February 10, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public to comment on proposed rules about fishing methods that, if adopted, would go into effect in March 2026.

The rules propose increasing the maximum allowed distance between hooks in tackle configurations with multiple hooks from 9 to 18 inches. The rulemaking also allows for the use of certain automatic hook-setting devices for ice fishing that currently are not allowed and includes clarification of the definition of “hook.” These changes would allow anglers to use a wider range of commercially available products and be more practical for bait commonly used. The changes are anticipated to reduce the number of swallowed hooks and deep hook sets, thereby decreasing hooking mortality without posing a threat to conservation.

Comments can be submitted through Thursday, March 20, by email to [email protected] or mail to Bethany Bethke, Fisheries Rules and Regulations Coordinator, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

More Information, including the proposed rule language and contact information for comments, is available on the fisheries rulemaking page of the DNR website.

