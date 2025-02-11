NRF iThemba LABS and isoSolutions Announce DMF Submission for iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator to Health Canada

NRF iThemba LABS and isoSolutions announce the successful submission of a Drug Master File for the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator to Health Canada.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iThemba LABS, in collaboration with isoSolutions, is proud to announce the successful submission of a Drug Master File (DMF) for the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator to Health Canada. This significant milestone marks a major advancement in the field of medical imaging, particularly in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, and showcases the commitment of both companies to improving diagnostic capabilities across Canada.A product of NRF - iThemba LABS, the 68Ge/68Ga Generator is engineered to provide a reliable and efficient source of Gallium-68, a radiotracer widely used in oncological, cardiological, and neurological imaging applications. By facilitating the on-site production of Ga-68, the generator aims to enhance the accessibility of critical imaging technologies while streamlining workflows in clinical environments.As the producer, iThemba LABS has dedicated extensive resources to the research and development of the Ga-68 generator, ensuring it meets the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance. isoSolutions, as the distributor, is committed to bringing innovative medical imaging solutions to healthcare providers across Canada, enhancing patient care through improved access to cutting-edge technologies.“This collaboration with isoSolutions represents an important moment for nuclear medicine innovation” said Dr Deidre Prince, Head of Nuclear Medicine at iThemba LABS. “Developed in South Africa through cutting-edge research and technology, the iThemba 68Ge/68Ga Generator is set to significantly improve PET imaging worldwide. We are eager to collaborate with Health Canada to bring this important tool to healthcare providers, enhancing diagnostics and improving patient outcomes on a global scale”.Arun Singh, CEO of isoSolutions, added, “This DMF submission underscores our shared commitment to delivering high-quality imaging solutions that can transform patient care. We look forward to working closely with iThemba LABS and Health Canada to ensure the successful commercialization of the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator.”Key Benefits of the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator:Reliable Supply: The generator ensures a consistent and on-demand supply of Ga-68, addressing the growing needs of healthcare facilities for timely PET imaging.Operational Efficiency: Designed for quick and effective production, the Ga-68 generator minimizes patient wait times and optimizes operational flow in diagnostic imaging centers.Cost-Effective Solution: By enabling in-house radiotracer production, the Ga-68 generator offers a cost-efficient alternative, making advanced diagnostic imaging more accessible to patients.The review process by Health Canada will pave the way for the commercialization of the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator, with the potential for widespread adoption in diagnostic imaging facilities across Canada.For more information about the iThemba LABS 68Ge/68Ga Generator and the collaboration between iThemba LABS and isoSolutions, please visit our websites or contact our media relations teams.About iThemba LABS:iThemba LABS is a leading innovator in medical imaging, focused on developing advanced solutions that enhance patient care. Committed to quality and efficacy, iThemba aims to empower healthcare providers with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools.About The NRF:The National Research Foundation (NRF) is an independent statutory body established in accordance with the National Research Foundation Act. Its mandate is to support and promote research through funding, human resource development and the provision of the necessary research facilities in order to facilitate the creation of knowledge, innovation and development in all ﬁelds of science and technology, including indigenous knowledge; developing, supporting and maintaining national research facilities; supporting and promoting public awareness of, and engagement with, science; and promoting the development and maintenance of the national science system and support of Government priorities, thereby contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of all South Africans.About isoSolutions:isoSolutions is a global distributor of medical imaging and therapy products, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. With a focus on collaboration and excellence, isoSolutions aims to support healthcare providers across Canada and all over the World.For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:NRF:Bongani NkosiMedia Relations OfficerNRF Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +27 61 477 3064Email: b.nkosi@nrf.ac.zaiThemba LABS:Debbie ChristiansPhone: +(27) 21-843-1338Email: debbie@tlabs.ac.zaWebsite: tlabs.ac.zaisoSolutions:Marvin CalderonPhone: +1 (604) 669-7277Email: mcalderon@isosolutions.comWebsite: www.isosolutions.com Postal Address: 125A-1030, Denman Street #329, Vancouver, BC, V6G 2M6, Canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.