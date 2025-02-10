Come See NH Fish and Game at the 2025 Winter Outdoor Shows
CONTACT:
Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
February 10, 2025
Concord, NH – Outdoor shows are a great way to beat the winter blues and to plan your 2025 outdoor adventures. Be sure to stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department booth at these exciting New England winter events.
New Hampshire Outdoor Expo: Friday–Sunday, March 7–9, at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. Come experience the latest innovations in freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, and boating. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals. Stop by the NH Fish and Game booth to talk about New Hampshire’s wonderful outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit www.nhoutdoorexpo.com.
New Hampshire Camping and RV Show: Friday–Sunday, March 14–16, also at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. New Hampshire’s largest camping and RV show features the latest RVs, trailers, pop-ups, tents, and camping equipment. Visit with more than 50 campground owners/managers from New Hampshire and neighboring states to make your reservations for next summer. The show has fun activities for the entire family in a beautiful indoor setting. Stop by the NH Fish and Game booth to talk about fishing at your favorite camping destinations. For more information, visit www.nhlovescampers.com/nh-camping-rv-show.
