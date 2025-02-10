Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,411 in the last 365 days.

5Qs: Crane Discusses the Overwhelming Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Antitrust Law

In a recent article in the New York University Law Review, Crane notes that AI is at the core of a number of emerging technologies with the potential to reinvent the entire economy—and that idea carries profound implications for the practice of law. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

5Qs: Crane Discusses the Overwhelming Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Antitrust Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more