NHSA Applauds President Trump’s Plan to Eliminate the DOE & Launches Initiative for SDLCs to Replace the Public Schools

Replacing Public Schools

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home School Association (NHSA) enthusiastically applauds President Donald J. Trump’s stated intention to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, a long-overdue step toward restoring education freedom, parental control, and fiscal responsibility. With this bold move on the horizon, the NHSA is proud to announce its plan to establish 10,000 Self-Directed Learning Centers (SDLCs) across the country, paving the way for a complete phase-out of the failed public education system.

For decades, the federal government has imposed top-down mandates, stifled innovation, and wasted nearly a trillion taxpayer dollars annually on a bloated, ineffective education system. The NHSA is now stepping forward with a free-market, student-centered alternative that will provide a superior, cost-effective, and self-directed learning model that empowers families and communities rather than government bureaucrats.

To support this transformative mission, the NHSA, will be working hand-in-hand with the International Self Directed Learning Foundation (ISDLF) that is currently transitioning to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This will allow the NHSA to better serve the needs of its rapidly growing member base and actively seek grants, private donations, and philanthropic partnerships to assist in funding the development of its forthcoming nationwide network of Self-Directed Learning Centers. These centers will provide support and facilitate a customized, flexible, and high-quality education for students while eliminating current inefficiencies along with political and individual teacher agendas deeply embedded in the current public school system.

A Vision for the Future of Education

The NHSA’s network of Self-Directed Learning Centers will collectively serve as the ultimate alternative to public schools, allowing students to learn at their own pace, explore their individual talents, focus on curriculum that is actually relevant and important to their own unique lives while at the same time, receiving mentoring from educators and professionals—not bureaucrats. These “Learning Centers” will:

• Eliminate government interference in education and return decision-making to families and communities.

• Empower parents with full control over their children’s education, free from government mandates and educators with personal agendas.

• Provide a cost-effective alternative, ultimately saving taxpayers close to $1 trillion every year.

• Foster innovation, entrepreneurship, critical thinking skills and classical learning principles, creating better-educated, self-reliant citizens.

“The dumbing down of America ends here and now! The public education system was never designed to educate children – it was designed to keep the masses smart enough to work but not smart enough to challenge authority,” said J. Allen Weston, Executive Director and founder of the NHSA. “With President Trump’s leadership in dismantling the Department of Education, we finally have an opportunity to replace the public indoctrination system with a modern, self-directed education model. A model that will produce children that maintain their love of learning, who aren’t afraid to make mistakes while developing and pursuing new ideas, can discern propaganda from truth and will know better how to live and function in the real world. The NHSA and the ISDLF together are ready to lead this movement, and they invite those that love this country, patriots, donors, and true educators to join them in building a new, independent education system that will truly empower and inspire students for generations to come.”

Call to Action: Join the Movement

The NHSA and ISDLF are now actively seeking grants, donations, and partnerships to fund the launch of Self-Directed Learning Centers nationwide. Foundations, investors, and freedom-loving Americans are all invited to become a part of this historic initiative and support the NHSA on its mission for a brighter future through the creation of the SDLC network. By actively seeking grants, donations, and partnerships, the ISDLC can expedite the NHSA’s goals and take their initiative even further, building upon their plans and bringing the education of America into this new era with truly limitless possibilities.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to donate, please contact:

J. Allen Weston

Executive Director

National Home School Association

JAllen@NationalHomeSchoolAssociation.com | (720) 307-4050 | www.NationalHomeSchoolAssociation.com

About the National Home School Association (NHSA)

The National Home School Association is the national headquarters for home schooling in America and is dedicated to providing families with the tools, resources, and community support needed to take full control of their children’s education. With a vision to establish 10,000 Self-Directed Learning Centers across the United States, the NHSA is leading the charge toward a future without government-run education—where learning is personalized, innovative, accessible to all and free from political interference. See the NHSA’s “Why Homeschool” video to understand more: https://youtu.be/UXbmGexEg8E

### END ###

Why Homeschool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.