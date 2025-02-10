North Dakota Courts Raises Awareness of Scams Targeting Potential Jurors

Please be advised that North Dakota Courts has been made aware of scams targeting potential jurors. These scammers call individuals alleging they failed to appear for jury service. Some scammers impersonate law enforcement agencies and threaten arrest if court fines are not paid for the alleged failure to appear. Scammers can be aggressive and demanding.

State courts or local law enforcement agencies will never call and threaten an individual or demand immediate payment—either over the telephone or money wire service—for fines or for not responding to a jury summons.

Be aware of any caller demanding immediate payment of alleged court fines or threatening arrest. To check on such claims, hang up and contact the Clerk of Court’s office.

If you receive a call demanding payment of a fine for missing jury service: