Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates 2025 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters With All-Star Virtual Event - Watch it Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates this year’s Oscar®-nominated songwriters with the exclusive all-star virtual event, "A Conversation with 2025 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song," viewable free at songhall.org through March 3.

This is the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 9th annual program that exclusively shines a spotlight on leading songwriters nominated for an Academy Award in the prestigious Best Original Song category. The highly anticipated event is co-hosted and moderated by legendary songwriters and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Paul Williams, a SHOF Johnny Mercer Award honoree and 1977 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for “Evergreen.”

The star-studded panel features Oscar-nominated songwriters including Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada (“LIKE A BIRD” from Sing Sing), Brandi Carlile (“NEVER TOO LATE” from Elton John: Never Too Late), Clément Ducol and Camille (“EL MAL” and “MI CAMINO” from Emilia Pérez), and SHOF Inductee and Johnny Mercer Award honoree Diane Warren (“THE JOURNEY” from The Six Triple Eight). The nominees engage in a lively discussion about how they got involved with the films, their influences, writing process and collaborations, and much more.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honors those whose work represents a spectrum of the most beloved songs from the world’s popular music songbook. The organization’s ongoing mission is to celebrate and honor the contributions and legacies of songwriters of all genres of music while developing and nurturing the next generation of songwriters through Master Sessions, songwriting craft forums, scholarships, and digital initiatives.

