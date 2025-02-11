Command Strategies Grows DoD Medical Business Development Team with Key Hire, Mark Dertzbaugh, PhD.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Command Strategies, LLC (CS), a leading business development firm specializing in the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Dertzbaugh, PhD, as a Senior Associate. Dr. Dertzbaugh will significantly bolster CS’s goal of providing access to funding within the medical arm of the DoD.Dr. Dertzbaugh brings over 30 years of experience in defining and meeting the needs and requirements of the DoD medical command to Command Strategies. Most recently, he served as the Principal Assistant for Research and Technology (PART) for the U.S. Army Medical Research and Technology Command (MRDC). In this role, he acted as the technical director and chief scientist, overseeing a $400M biomedical research portfolio. His responsibilities included aligning the MRDC’s research programs with DoD and Defense Health Agency (DHA) requirements, encompassing areas such as infectious disease, military operational medicine, combat casualty care, medical simulation and information sciences, and radiation health effects. He also provided oversight for the Chemical Biological Radiation and Nuclear Defense Coordinating Office, the DoD Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office, and the Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat Office. As PART, Dr. Dertzbaugh developed the processes that are the basis for the DHA’s strategic research plans.Dr. Dertzbaugh’s distinguished career has been recognized with the DHA Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the DHA Civilian Career Service Award. In 2023, he was elected to the National Academy of Inventors.At Command Strategies, Dr. Dertzbaugh will use his deep understanding of the DHA’s structure and programs to advise clients on navigating the complex landscape of DoD medical research funding. His expertise will be invaluable in helping clients align their research capabilities and technologies with the DHA's critical needs, ultimately supporting the protection of warfighters and national security.“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Command Strategies team,” said Tobias Rodill, Managing Partner. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of the DoD medical landscape, particularly within the DHA, will be a tremendous asset to our clients. His addition underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and support to companies seeking to contribute to the advancement of military medicine.”About Command Strategies LLCCommand Strategies, LLC (CS) is a full-service business development firm specializing in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community (IC). CS offers comprehensive support throughout the business development lifecycle, from market analysis and strategic planning to consortium development and contract acquisition. Their team of experienced retired military, government, and industry professionals leverages their extensive networks to help clients identify and secure government funding and programs. With a nationwide presence and personnel strategically located near key decision-makers, CS maintains a proactive and informed understanding of current and future federal market needs.For more information, visit commandstrategies.com or contact info@commandstrategies.com

