A Thought-Provoking Reflection on Life, Loss, and the Afterlife in 'What Does Your Heaven Look Like?' by Davida Coleman

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, author Davida Coleman presents a deeply moving and introspective book, “What Does Your Heaven Look Like?”. This poignant work invites readers to explore their personal visions of heaven, sparking reflection on loss, love, and the spiritual journey beyond this life.About the BookInspired by the global grief experienced during COVID-19, “What Does Your Heaven Look Like?” serves as a heartfelt tribute to those who transitioned alone, their loved ones unable to be by their side. Through a series of thought-provoking questions, Coleman encourages readers to ponder their own beliefs about the afterlife and their expectations of a final resting place.This book is more than a meditation on loss—it is a call to honor those who have passed and to embrace the idea that every ending marks a new beginning. Coleman’s words remind us that no labor of love is ever in vain and that our departed loved ones continue to live on in memory and spirit.About the AuthorDavida Coleman first stepped into the literary world with her debut book, As It Was in the Beginning, So Shall It Be in the End, seven years ago. An accomplished poet, artist, and community advocate, she is dedicated to uplifting and healing others.Although born in New York, she now resides on the West Coast, where she serves her community by working with youth and leading Soul One, LLC, an organization focused on holistic healing in mind, body, and spirit. A devoted mother of three and a former foster parent, Coleman views her service to the community as a reflection of her faith and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.Message from the Author“Please trust yourself. Never give up on yourself. Think Big! Dream! You can do all things.”For more information about Davida Coleman and her other works, please visit her website https://davidaspeaks.com/ . Also, you may follow her on Instagram davidacoleman9 and visit her Facebook page Davida Coleman AuthorDavida Coleman has actively shared her book’s message through various radio and media appearances, including:• Radio Interview with BookMarqs LLC – Discussing the inspiration and themes behind her book.• Interview with Zack Feldman – Exploring the impact of grief and the importance of envisioning the afterlife.• Prime Seven Media Spotlight Interview – A compelling conversation with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where Coleman shared her journey, insights, and the heartfelt mission behind her book. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFVnW75WtKA This is more than just a book—it’s a labor of love, honoring the lives lost and the sacrifices made during a challenging chapter in our global history. “What Does Your Heaven Look Like?” is available for purchase at major online stores such as Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/What-Does-Your-Heaven-Look/dp/1662898606

