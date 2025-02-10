Governor Hochul to Optimum and MSG: Enough is Enough! Stop Denying Sports Fans Access to Programming and Get Back to the Negotiating Table

Governor Kathy Hochul today called on Altice and MSG to settle their longstanding dispute and restore basketball and hockey programming that has been blocked for New York consumers for more than a month. While most New Yorkers were preparing for the Super Bowl, Governor Hochul focused on basketball and hockey fans and directed the Department of Public Service to stand up for consumers.

“New Yorkers are proud sports fanatics, and blocking Knicks, Rangers and Islanders fans from watching programming they’ve paid to watch is simply unconscionable,” Governor Hochul said. “Denying fans access to live sports because of a ridiculous dispute between Optimum and MSG is unfair to New Yorkers and our patience has expired. This has gone on for long enough — it’s time for both sides to get back to the negotiating table and resolve this for the good of New Yorkers. Enough is enough!”

Governor Hochul is urging the companies to resolve this dispute as soon as possible. As the contract negotiations continue, more customers are becoming aware of the lapse in certain programming and understandably have questions about their options and refunds. The Governor’s directive to the Department of Public Service (DPS) is to demand that all customers are either provided with alternative means to view the games of the affected New York sports or be provided with a pro rata refund. Today DPS sent a letter to Altice, Optimum’s parent company, as part of their efforts to hold the company accountable to protect the customers who have been affected by the lapse in MSG programming.

To hold Optimum accountable, DPS is requiring a response to the letter within five days detailing the specific steps the company will take to ensure customers are held harmless during the dispute. If Altice fails to provide a satisfactory plan, DPS will initiate public hearings where the company will be required to publicly explain how it is protecting affected customers as part of the Department’s ongoing review of the matter.

Department of Public Service CEO and Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “Governor Hochul is giving voice to New York sports fans who are frustrated that they cannot view all their cable channels, and who should be entitled to a refund for services that they are unable to access or be provided with cost-neutral alternatives. The Department of Public Service will work diligently to ensure the cable companies protect customers.”