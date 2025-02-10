Three Hikers in Distress on Franconia Ridge

CONTACT:

February 10, 2025

Franconia, NH – On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of an SOS alert from the area of Mount Lincoln. The Rescue Coordination Center had received an alert from a Garmin device. With little information, calls were made to the emergency contacts for the device who reported that a group of three males had intended a winter hike of the Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop. Eventually it was learned from the group that they were experiencing white-out conditions and suffering from cold-related injuries, stating through text messages that they needed help. Tracking of the device showed that they were slowly moving towards the summit of Mount Lafayette. A team of rescuers comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead.

By 7:30 p.m., the first rescuers started up the Old Bridle Path as the hikers had started a slow descent of Mount Lafayette towards the Greenleaf Hut. No more messages had been received from the group because they had explained it was difficult to text messages in the cold and wind. At 9:10 p.m., the first rescuers came in contact with the group just below Greenleaf Hut. The group was given additional light sources as some of theirs had gone dead, and they started back towards the trailhead, arriving without further incident at 10:20 p.m.

The three were identified as 24-year-old Jack Tragni of Boston, MA, 24-year-old Justin Yang of Cambridge, MA, and 25-year-old Vaishnav Raja of Boston, MA. The three had departed around 9:00 a.m. on the morning of the February 9 and had ascended Falling Waters Trail to Franconia Ridge. Progress across the ridge was slowed by deep snow and white-out conditions, making the trail difficult to follow. After going over Mount Lincoln, they felt turning back wasn’t the prudent decision so they continued on. Admittedly they panicked when they activated the SOS on their device but they knew it would take hours for rescuers to get to their location. The group was fairly well prepared for winter conditions but lacked experience above treeline. This was a training hike for Mount Washington which is now put on hold. The group also had a Hike Safe Card. The three were appreciative of the rescuers efforts and quick response which took them away from friends and family on super bowl Sunday.

Without the dedication of highly skilled volunteer groups such as the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue in New Hampshire would not be as efficient. Pemi Valley Search and Rescue is getting prepared to celebrate their 20th year of service as an organized search and rescue group.

Winter conditions exist in the mountains and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.