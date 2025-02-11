Stanton Optical Expands Presence in the Indianapolis Market

Stanton Optical Indianapolis (Greenwood) - Grand Opening - Buy Designer Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses Stanton Optical Muncie - Grand Opening Stanton Optical Indianapolis (College Park) - Grand Opening Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Stanton Optical Indianapolis Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Bringing Accessible, Affordable Eye Care to Even More Communities

By offering competitive pricing on eye exams, glasses, and leading contact lens brands, we aim to provide quality eye care that makes a real difference in today’s challenging economic climate.” — Daniel Stanton

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a trusted pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, proudly announces the continued expansion of its presence in the Indianapolis area. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides in bringing high-quality vision care closer to local communities.Stanton Optical’s growth in the Indianapolis market gained momentum with the opening of a new location in Carmel in April 2024, followed by two additional stores in November, including a store in Muncie. Now, the company celebrates the launch of yet another new store to Indianapolis in Greenwood, with plans to open three more locations by May 2025. This dynamic expansion underscores the brand’s dedication to serving more Indiana residents with comprehensive eye exams, budget-friendly eyewear, and top-tier eye health services.Your Source for Convenient and Affordable Vision Care"Our commitment to expanding access to affordable and quality eye care remains stronger than ever," shared Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. "With the opening of our 7th location in Indiana, we’re proud to continue delivering practical eye care solutions to the Indianapolis community. We understand that many individuals, especially those without vision insurance, rely on us for budget-friendly options that don’t compromise quality. By offering competitive pricing on eye exams, glasses, and leading contact lens brands, we aim to provide quality eye care that makes a real difference in today’s challenging economic climate."Thanks to our on-site optical labs, customers can walk in, have a thorough eye exam, and leave with single-vision glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers a range of over-the-counter products to support eye health. We happily accept most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network benefits, and extend special pricing to EyeMed members, Medicaid recipients, and Military families.Meet Our Spokes-birdSince 2021, Stan the Penguin has been the iconic face of Stanton Optical. Penguins, known for their family values and resilience, serve as a perfect symbol of our customer-focused mission. Like a penguin’s sleek efficiency, Stanton Optical ensures a streamlined process for eye care, offering same-day exams and single-vision glasses ready in 30 minutes. Stan embodies the simplicity and warmth of our approach to serving the community.The Latest Stanton Optical Locations and Contact Information14708 US31 Greyhound Plaza, Carmel, IN 46032 – Phone: (317) 779-3726*NEW* 9235 Michigan Rd, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46268 – Phone: (317) 489-0700*NEW* 613 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 – Phone: (765) 768-3100*NEW* 7853 South US 31, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46227 – Phone: (317) 933-4003Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable hi-tech eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, making single-vision glasses in-store, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses and a FREE Eye Exam). All made same-day. Hours for the new optical stores in Indianapolis are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.For more information or to schedule an appointment , call your closest Stanton Optical or visit us at www.stantonoptical.com About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 32 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

