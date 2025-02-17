Mims Ballew Hollingsworth, PLLC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Its Growing Family Law Practice

Mims Ballew Hollingsworth, PLLC (MBH) is pleased to announce the addition of three accomplished attorneys to its esteemed legal team.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mims Ballew Hollingsworth, PLLC (MBH), a leading family law firm serving clients throughout Fort Worth, Southlake, Denton, and surrounding communities, is pleased to announce the addition of three accomplished attorneys to its esteemed legal team. Attorneys Haley M. Shaw, Jessica Alvarez, and Madison L. Easterlin join MBH to further strengthen the firm’s commitment to providing compassionate, strategic, and client-focused legal services.“We are excited to welcome Haley, Jessica, and Madison to the firm,” said Constance Mims, Founding Member of Mims Ballew Hollingsworth. “Their dedication to serving families in Texas and their impressive legal backgrounds enhance our ability to deliver the highest level of representation to our clients.”About the New AttorneysHaley M. ShawA Fort Worth native, Haley Shaw earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Stanford University, followed by her Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School. Prior to joining MBH, she gained substantial litigation experience in insurance defense and construction litigation, appearing at multiple trials on behalf of her clients. This robust litigation background, combined with her passion for advocacy, equips Haley to address complex family law matters with both skill and empathy. She is an active member of several professional and community organizations, including the Tarrant County Family Law Bar Association, Tarrant County Young Lawyers, and the Leaders in Service Rotary Club (where she serves as President-Elect).Jessica AlvarezJessica Alvarez brings nearly a decade of hands-on legal experience to MBH, having worked as a legal assistant and legal intern before becoming an attorney. Originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Jessica is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, enabling her to serve a wider range of clients in North Texas. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law, where she excelled in mock trial and moot court competitions. Jessica’s passion for advocacy is evident in her numerous academic and competitive honors, and she remains active in professional organizations such as the College of the State Bar of Texas and the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.Madison L. EasterlinDevoted to advocating for her clients’ best interests, Madison Easterlin focuses her practice exclusively on family law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. Edward’s University and a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University School of Law. Madison’s client-centered approach and strong litigation skills allow her to guide families through emotionally charged legal challenges with empathy and diligence. In addition to her professional affiliations—such as the Tarrant County Family Law Bar Association—Madison is committed to community service through her involvement with organizations like the Junior League of Fort Worth and the Tarrant County Pro Bono Clinic.Commitment to Personalized RepresentationWith the addition of these three attorneys, Mims Ballew Hollingsworth continues to deliver on its mission to provide custom-tailored, concierge-level service in all aspects of family law, from divorce and child custody to property division and more. The firm’s focus on integrity, effective communication, and thorough preparation has earned MBH a reputation for excellence in the legal community.“Our growing team reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of families in Texas,” said Kelly Hollingsworth, Founding Member of MBH. “Haley, Jessica, and Madison embody the firm’s values of empathy, professionalism, and results-driven advocacy.”About Mims Ballew Hollingsworth, PLLCMims Ballew Hollingsworth, PLLC is a premier family law firm with offices in Fort Worth and Southlake, Texas, serving clients throughout Tarrant County and beyond. Backed by over 75 years of combined experience, MBH’s attorneys are dedicated to delivering personalized legal strategies with an unwavering commitment to protecting clients’ rights and futures. The firm offers counsel in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and litigation alternatives including mediationMedia ContactFor more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Phone: 817-646-0881Website: https://www.familylaw-tx.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.