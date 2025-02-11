Vigilant Partners with Xillio to Revolutionize Content Migration Services in North America

Announcing strategic partnership delivering cutting-edge content migration solutions from OpenText to SharePoint for clients across North America

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vigilant ( www.vigilant-inc.com ), a leading Oracle Partner in North America and provider of technology solutions and managed services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Xillio , a global leader in content migration and integration software. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge content migration solutions to clients across the region.With the exponential growth of digital content and the increasing need for seamless migration between platforms, organizations face significant challenges in ensuring their data is transferred efficiently, accurately, and securely. By joining forces with Xillio, Vigilant will leverage Xillio’s robust software solutions to provide unmatched expertise and capabilities in migrating content from OpenText to SharePoint and other platforms.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Comprehensive migration capability: The joint solution provides end-to-end migration support, covering all aspects from content analysis to compliance.• Advanced AI integration: Enhanced capabilities with Xillio’s integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot, allowing for smarter, automated workflows.• Seamless integration: The partnership ensures a smooth integration of IT modernization and content migration frameworks with existing business systems, minimizing disruption and maximizing return on investment.• Enhanced security and compliance: Together, Vigilant and Xillio deliver solutions adhering to the highest data security and compliance standards, safeguarding sensitive information throughout the migration process.“Our partnership with Xillio marks a significant milestone for Vigilant,” said Srini Pillarisetty, CEO of Vigilant. “As the digital landscape evolves, organizations need robust and reliable solutions for managing their content. By partnering with Xillio, we’re not only addressing these needs but also setting a new standard for content migration services in North America.”“I firmly believe that our partners are essential to helping our clients fulfill the promise of AI and achieve our vision of the intelligent digital workplace. By breaking down silos, prioritizing data quality, and enabling smooth and effective adoption for end users, we can jointly ensure that our clients achieve the best possible value and outcome of their digital workplace investments,” says Sjoerd Alkema, Xillio’s Chief Growth Officer.This partnership underscores Vigilant’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering transformative solutions that drive success for its clients. Together, Vigilant and Xillio aim to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their digital assets and achieve their business objectives with confidence.About VigilantVigilant Technologies is a leading Oracle Partner in North America and provider of technology solutions and managed services, specializing in IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, data analytics, and application modernization. With a client-first approach and a reputation for excellence, Vigilant empowers organizations to achieve their strategic objectives through innovative and reliable technology solutions.About XillioXillio is a global leader in content migration, transformation, and management solutions, with over 20 years of experience. As a Microsoft Content AI Preferred Partner, Xillio has helped hundreds of enterprises achieve efficient and secure content management by leveraging innovative low-code technology and an extensive range of connectors and accelerators.Contact InformationVigilant:Jim GhormleyEmail: jghormley@vigilant-inc.comPhone: +1 636-675-5450Xillio:Frans KurversEmail: frans.kurvers@xillio.comPhone: +31 624458221

