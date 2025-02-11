Submit Release
Narcan training and Mental Health awareness

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Barilla Consulting and LifePath Systems in Dallas, Texas at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas-Love Field as Jessica Barham of LifePath Solutions will provide Narcan Training and overdose prevention.

LifePath Systems is the designated behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities authority for Collin County. They operate as a unit of local government and a not-for-profit center. They receive federal, state, and local funding to provide essential mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental disability services to families and individuals. LifePath Systems’ mission is to serve individuals and families impacted by behavioral health, intellectual or developmental challenges, resulting in stronger communities.

Jessica Barham, QMHP-CS, LifePath Systems Community Educator and Outreach Specialist: With a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a background in mental health and substance use care, Jessica joined the LifePath Systems team in 2020. She became the Community Educator and Outreach Specialist in 2021, where she now continues to act as an advocate for Mental Health within Collin County providing resources and education on any Mental Health and Substance use topics such as suicide prevention, Narcan Training, and more.

Open to the community - Free to attend *Pre - Registration required for catering. Together we can make a difference!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overdose-prevention-narcan-training-dallas-texas-tickets-1245082578509?aff=oddtdtcreator

