Conserving biodiversity in Liberia

Sixteen UN Volunteers with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) support Liberia’s LEH GO GREEN project. This European Union-funded project focuses on forest users and forest fringe communities in Liberia's Northwest and Southeastern landscapes, including Gola Forest National Park and Grebo-Krahn National Park. Let's hear from UN Volunteers who provide field support for nurseries and plantations with efficient governance of natural resources, sustainable forestry, and biodiversity conservation at the core of volunteering efforts.

Leading the day-to-day operations for LEH GO GREEN is Emmanuel Korkolie, UN Volunteer Project Officer. He oversees 15 UN Volunteers and coordinates with partner organizations to make sure the project stays on track. He also designs monitoring and data collection tools to track project outcomes. These tools used weekly and monthly, are essential for assessing the progress of the project and for overall accountability.



Volunteering has given me the opportunity to contribute my skills and expertise for humanity and the ones who need it the most in society,” Emmanuel Korkolie, UN Volunteer Project Officer with UNDP.

Field visits are a cornerstone of the project’s strategy. Regular interactions with community members are a way of building and maintaining trust with local communities and making sure they also remain active participants. The project aligns with the European Union's 2021–2024 Sustainable Forestry and Biodiversity Conservation Goals. It's rooted in the belief that sustainable practices can not only protect the environment but also provide economic opportunities for community members.

Godfred Blayee, UN Volunteer Project Associate works with the communities of Whybo Town, Buway Town, and Sayuo Town in southeast Liberia to promote sustainable livelihoods. He focuses on innovative practices in agriculture, conservation, and income generation. This directly contributes to mitigating climate change.

In lowland rice farming, Godfred supported 90 farmers—75 percent of them women—in adopting modern techniques. Farmers are now moving from traditional farming methods to preparing nurseries and using the transplanting-in-lines method, resulting in improved efficiency and yields.

Cocoa farming has also seen an improvement under Godfred's guidance. Over 50 farmers now cultivate seedlings in nurseries before planting and incorporating native trees among their cocoa crops. This expands biodiversity and increases the potential of generating income.

Beyond agriculture, Godfred collaborates with the Forestry Training Institute to train community members in raising grasscutters, locally known as cane rats, for food and income. These fast-reproducing animals are low in fat and are being piloted in Zwedru as part of broader sustainable protein initiatives.

At the Native species nursery, Grand Cape Mount County. This photo was taken by UN Volunteers during a field visit in November. @ UNV, 2024.

LEH GO GREEN balances environmental conservation with economic empowerment and offers lessons for similar initiatives. The project targets 30 communities across five counties and integrates sustainable farming practices with alternative income-generating activities. In 2024, it directly benefited over 600 farmers, including women and youth. The service of UN Volunteers led to significant milestones, including the signing of a Community Conservation Agreement and enhanced local food production.