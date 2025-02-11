SourceFuse recognized on CRN’s 2025 MSP 500 List in the Security 100 category for its excellence in cloud security and managed services

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, announced today that for the second consecutive year, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized SourceFuse on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2025.This recognition underscores SourceFuse’s dedication to prioritizing the security of its cloud infrastructure and mitigating cybersecurity risks. As a HIPAA-compliant and ISO 27001-certified organization, SourceFuse implements robust security measures across its solutions. This includes the integration of comprehensive cloud security services and leveraging advanced expertise cultivated through strategic partnerships with leading global cybersecurity providers.“We’re so proud to have been recognized in the Security 100 category for the second year running, validating our cybersecurity expertise,” said Gautam Ghai, CEO and Co-Founder, SourceFuse. “We have an unwavering dedication to innovation with client success at the core of all we do. We know that to be a true MSP goes beyond a ‘manage what’s there’ approach, and our MSP offers a one-stop-shop covering infrastructure, database, and application support, enabling clients to focus solely on their core business.”The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates leading MSPs in North America that are driving growth and innovation, companies that deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”Discover how SourceFuse has become a trusted leader in cloud security and achieve more with our Cloud Managed Services

