Sunway Charters Enhances Connectivity with New Triad-Danville Connector and Expands Intercity Bus Services

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunway Charters, in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, is excited to announce the launch of the Triad-Danville Connector. This new intercity bus route strengthens transportation links between North Carolina and Virginia, offering passengers increased travel options and convenience.The Triad-Danville Connector begins in Winston-Salem at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center, with stops in Greensboro and Reidsville, before reaching the Danville Transit System Hub in Virginia. Operating twice daily, seven days a week, this service seamlessly connects with Virginia Breeze's Piedmont Express and Capital Connector routes, as well as North Carolina's Mountaineer East-West Route. This integration provides residents of the Piedmont Triad with greater access to destinations such as Washington D.C., Richmond, and Charlottesville while offering Virginians improved connectivity to North Carolina's Piedmont Triad region. ( ncdot.gov "Through planning studies and surveys, we identified a great need for additional connectivity between Greensboro and Danville," said Brennon Fuqua, NCDOT's Integrated Mobility Division director. "We're pleased to coordinate with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Sunway Charters to offer a new route that will directly connect with two current Virginia Breeze routes." (ncdot.gov)In addition to the Triad-Danville Connector, Sunway Charters operates several other intercity bus routes across North Carolina:• Mid-State Express: Connecting Winston-Salem, Lexington, High Point, Asheboro, Siler City, Sanford, and Fayetteville.• Mountaineer East/West: Serving Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Hamptonville, Wilkesboro, and Boone.• Mountaineer North/South: Linking Charlotte, Gastonia, Lincolnton, Newton, Hickory, Lenoir, and Boone.These routes operate daily, providing residents and visitors with reliable and comfortable transportation options. Passengers can purchase tickets and find more information about these services on Sunway Charters' website. ( sunwaycharters.com As a proud National Bus Traffic Association (NBTA) member, Sunway Charters offers seamless travel opportunities beyond North Carolina. Our national partnerships allow customers to book with us and travel anywhere in the country, making Sunway Charters a convenient and reliable choice for long-distance and regional travel.Sunway Charters remains committed to enhancing regional connectivity and offering dependable transportation solutions. The introduction of the Triad-Danville Connector and the continued operation of our existing routes underscore our dedication to serving the travel needs of our communities.About Sunway ChartersSunway Charters is a leading provider of charter bus services in North Carolina. It offers a range of transportation solutions, including intercity bus routes, charter services, and specialty transportation. With a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Sunway Charters is dedicated to meeting the diverse travel needs of its passengers.For more information about the Triad-Danville Connector and other intercity bus services, please visit NCDOT's website

