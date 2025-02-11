Wazoku and MAPEGY agree partnership to bring smarter and faster market intelligence for innovation

Simon Hill, Wazoku

Anglo / German partnership harnesses AI to redefine market intelligence for total innovation

Integrating MAPEGY into our Networked Innovation Marketplace allows customers to make smarter innovation decisions faster with AI-driven intelligence that drives business outcomes.” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wazoku , the world’s only Networked Innovation Marketplace, has partnered with MAPEGY , the provider of AI-driven market intelligence, to help organisations make faster, smarter and more informed innovation decisions.The partnership combines Wazoku’s Total Innovation framework with MAPEGY’s advanced insights and data-driven intelligence, enabling businesses to identify emerging trends, scout new technologies, and bring together critical components of the innovation value chain.Customers can now identify emerging trends and market opportunities faster than ever and make data-driven strategic decisions, reducing uncertainty in innovation. The partnership delivers a deeper collaboration across their innovation ecosystem, bringing together strategy, R&D, and business development teams.Wazoku's proprietary AI, Jen, will be the interface between the platforms, allowing organisations to access real-time, data-driven innovation insights.“Modern innovation is about having the right insights at the right moment to make those ideas successful – this requires connected ecosystems and actionable insights,” explained Simon Hill, CEO & Founder, Wazoku. “By integrating MAPEGY into our Networked Innovation Marketplace, we’re giving customers the ability to make smarter innovation decisions faster, with AI-driven intelligence that drives real business outcomes.”Wazoku works with some of the world’s biggest enterprises, including Aviva, AstraZeneca and Allianz, while Germany’s MAPEGY counts Siemens, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Bosch among its customers.Dr.Peter Walde, CEO & Founder of MAPEGY, said:"Since founding MAPEGY in 2012, our mission has been to transform data into strategic growth. Today, we enable real-time, AI-driven intelligence that powers faster, smarter decisions. By integrating seamlessly into Wazoku’s platform, we provide organisations with precision insights that cut through complexity and bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Together, we’re redefining how businesses turn intelligence into impact."This partnership strengthens Wazoku’s R.I.S.E. process—Research, Innovate, Scale, and Exploit—by integrating real-time market intelligence into its Challenge-Driven Innovation™ methodology. Customers now have a unified platform that connects insights to execution, helping them stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.The collaboration also builds on Wazoku’s strategic acquisitions and partnerships, reinforcing its position as the world’s only Networked Innovation Marketplace. By uniting powerful tools and insights under a single platform, Wazoku and MAPEGY are enabling organisations to achieve sustainable growth, accelerate transformation, and maintain a competitive edge.“There are so many elements involved in sustainable innovation at scale, and MAPEGY uses AI to amplify the signals and turn those into actionable insight,” concluded Simon Hill, Wazoku. “It’s a partnership that shows our commitment to breaking down silos and delivering a unified, scalable innovation platform."-ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com For further information about MAPEGY, visit https://www.mapegy.com/ PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

