Unveiling the Harsh Realities of Psychache and Suicide Prevention in “Breaking Point” by Dr. Dorris Woods, PhD

Book Cover The Author Dr. Dorris S. Woods, PhD

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suicide, a pervasive and deeply personal crisis, is explored with clarity and compassion in “Breaking Point” by Dr. Dorris Woods. This timely and essential book aims to illuminate the hidden depths of "psychache"—a term describing the unbearable mental pain that often leads individuals to consider suicide. Woods offers insight into the internal and external stresses of suicide and highlights the unique vulnerabilities of teenagers, who remain at the highest risk.“Breaking Point” also sheds light on the alarming rise in unintended deaths due to Fentanyl use, a growing concern for parents, educators, and mental health professionals. Designed as an invaluable resource, this book empowers readers—whether they are parents, teachers, counselors, or caring adults—with the knowledge to recognize the warning signs of suicidal ideation and take proactive steps to foster hope and resilience.About the AuthorDorris Woods brings a wealth of expertise and empathy to this urgent subject. As a retired registered nurse and clinical nurse specialist, she holds a Ph.D. in higher education, with her dissertation focusing on teenage suicide prevention. Woods has served as a lecturer and clinical instructor in mental health at California State University, Long Beach, and has worked extensively with suicidal teenagers in clinical settings. Her firsthand experience with mental health challenges informs her writing, making Breaking Point a powerful, practical, and heartfelt guide.The inspiration behind writing this book was driven by a profound curiosity to understand the factors that lead at-risk youth to their breaking point. She sought to uncover why some young people succumb to the unbearable pressures of life, while others, even in the face of unimaginable hardship, find the strength to persevere.Message from the Author“The book is written to encourage the community to become more aware and familiar with factors affecting our youth.”For more information about Dr. Dorris Woods and additional information about her other works, please visit her website https://www.dorriswoodsbooks.com/ Dr. Woods has held insightful talks and book signings at church venues, sparking meaningful conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.Recently, she participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford where she had a meaningful discussion that dives deep into the hidden pain behind youth suicide—what she calls ‘psyache.’ (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7I2m5tMNXg “Breaking Point’ is an essential read for anyone looking to better understand and support at-risk youth. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Breaking-Point-Dorris-Woods/dp/1963851439/

Breaking Point by Dr. Dorris S. Woods, PhD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.