Maryland Department of the Environment Opens Applications for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Grants

BALTIMORE (February 10, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment today announced the grant application period is now open for $4.5 million to support the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at businesses, nonprofits, and other locations.

The projects will help expand Maryland’s charging infrastructure and support more clean energy vehicles on our roads. The funding is for the third and final round of grant funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure using a portion of Maryland’s proceeds in the legal settlement for air pollution violations.

“We need to ensure that we have reliable and convenient access to charging so that Marylanders can save thousands of dollars a year by switching to electric vehicles,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “And by releasing this new set of funding, we are building confidence in the market, investing in clean energy, creating green jobs and making our state more competitive.”

Two grant programs are available:

Charge Ahead Grant Program – Provides funding for Level 2 charging stations at workplaces, allowing for both employee and public charging. Applicants may receive grants covering up to 60 percent of the cost to purchase and install Level 2 chargers, with a maximum reimbursement of $4,500 per networked charger and $2,500 per non-networked charger.

Electric Corridors Grant Program – Provides funding for Level 3/DC fast chargers along designated alternative fuel corridors and at charging hubs. Grants will cover up to 80 percent of the cost to buy and install Level 3/DC fast chargers. The maximum reimbursement is $150,000 per port for chargers of 175kW or more and $100,000 per port for chargers of 60kW or more, depending on the location.

The grant money is from a portion of the $75.7 million Maryland received under a settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and Volkswagen for the company’s use of illegal “defeat devices.” Applications will be accepted until April 18, and awards will be announced following a competitive review process.

For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit our website.



