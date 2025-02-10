TBI Agents Investigating Putnam County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a man early Monday morning by deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 1:39 Monday morning, when an Algood police officer attempted to stop a silver Dodge Dart on a suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The driver refused to stop and led the police officer on a pursuit, which deputies of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office subsequently joined. During the pursuit, the subject reportedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm and threw items from the vehicle. The pursuit ended in a wooded median near mile marker 294 along Interstate 40 West, where, for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in deputies firing upon the subject, who later died at the hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

