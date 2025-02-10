Tourism AI Network Partners with TIABC to Empower BC Tourism Professionals with AI Training

Tourism AI Network Partners with TIABC Logo for the Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia Peter Pilarski delivers AI training to tourism professionals Peter Pilarski addresses a tourism audience with AI insights

Collaboration aims to equip BC's tourism industry members with practical AI tools and insights to help them thrive in a competitive and evolving landscape.

This partnership is about more than providing courses—it’s about empowering BC’s tourism sector with the confidence and resources to embrace the future” — Peter Pilarski, Founder, Tourism AI Network

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism AI Network (TAIN) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) to deliver a transformative series of AI workshops tailored for BC’s tourism professionals. This collaboration aims to equip industry members with practical AI tools and insights to help them thrive in a competitive and evolving landscape.“Our partnership with TIABC demonstrates how collaboration can transform the tourism industry,” said Peter Pilarski, Founder of Tourism AI Network. “By partnering with TIABC, we will equip BC’s tourism professionals with actionable AI training, designed to help them unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and elevate visitor experiences.”As part of this partnership, TIABC members will get discounted access to an AI Workshop Series created specifically to deliver practical and actionable knowledge to tourism professionals. These interactive 60-minute virtual sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of tourism businesses and aim to accelerate the use of generative AI tools for the most common tourism applications, as well as to give tourism professionals the foundational knowledge needed to accelerate the understanding of and best ways to use generative AI now and into the future. The workshop series takes participants from foundational understanding to specific use cases and applications, with courses that build on one another to reinforce learning and accelerate adoption.Workshop Details:March 10, 2025: Foundations of Generative AILearn how generative AI enhances creativity, marketing strategies, and audience engagement.March 14, 2025: Unlocking ChatGPT’s PotentialDiscover how to use ChatGPT for improved communication, content creation, and customer interaction.March 18, 2025: Harnessing AI for Personal ProductivityExplore tools and strategies to streamline workflows and boost efficiency.April 7, 2025: Unlock the Power of Your Data with Effective GovernanceLearn best practices for managing and leveraging data responsibly with AI-driven insights.April 10, 2025: Unlock the Power of AI to Elevate Customer Service in TourismDiscover how AI-driven tools can enhance guest experiences, streamline service, and personalize engagement.April 11, 2025: Marketing Applications of Generative AI in TourismExplore innovative ways to use generative AI for storytelling, campaign optimization, and audience targeting.Courses are priced at $149 CAD per session—or can be purchased as a bundle of six. Workshops will be limited to 25 participants, so seats for the first cohort are limited! TIABC members enjoy special savings: 10% discount on individual sessions and 15% discount on the full series bundle. TIABC members will get access to promo codes through the TIABC newsletter or by contacting TIABC or Tourism AI Network directly.In addition to this initial workshop series, more sessions will be introduced throughout the year as part of this ongoing partnership, ensuring tourism professionals can continue to build their skills as AI technologies evolve.Walt Judas, CEO of TIABC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:"This initiative brings incredible opportunities to our members. AI is transforming tourism worldwide, and through this collaboration, BC’s tourism professionals will gain the knowledge and tools they need to remain at the forefront of innovation."Lifetime Access to the Tourism AI Academy To further support this initiative, all BC tourism professionals will also receive free lifetime access to the Tourism AI Academy, an online learning platform offering:➼ On-demand courses.➼ A peer network for collaboration and best practice sharing.➼ Resources like free e-books, AI updates, and knowledge sharing.“Through these workshops and the Tourism AI Academy, we are creating a supportive ecosystem for tourism professionals,” added Pilarski. “This partnership is about more than providing courses—it’s about empowering BC’s tourism sector with the confidence and resources to embrace the future.”The partnership between TIABC and TAIN aims to position British Columbia as a global leader in AI-driven tourism innovation. By aligning cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, the initiative will empower tourism professionals to unlock new opportunities, boost operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional visitor experiences across the province.Register TodaySpaces for the workshop series are limited. To learn more and secure your spot, visit https://tain.circle.so/c/tiabc-workshops/ About Tourism AI Network (TAIN):Tourism AI Network is a pioneering provider of AI-powered solutions designed specifically for the tourism sector. By combining technological expertise with industry insight, Tourism AI Network drives business transformation, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation.About the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC):The Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) is the leading voice for British Columbia's tourism sector, advocating for policies, initiatives, and programs that support sustainable growth and success. By fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, TIABC works to elevate tourism’s contribution to BC’s economy while promoting innovation, resilience, and a world-class visitor experience.

