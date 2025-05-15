Pickleball is Popping Up in Brampton: Total Sport Solutions Launches 10 New Courts Now Open for Play

Indoor and outdoor roll-out courts now available at two city locations

With demand for pickleball continuing to grow, these new courts will give more residents a fun, active way to connect.” — Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The game that's taking North America by storm is thriving in Brampton. Residents can now rally, dink, and smash on 10 brand-new roll-out pickleball courts installed by Total Sport Solutions (TSS) — a proudly Canadian company known for creating top-tier sport spaces that bring communities together.In partnership with the City of Brampton, TSS has brought this exciting initiative to life at two community locations in the city, offering a mix of indoor and outdoor courts to suit every kind of player:Flower City Community Campus8870 McLaughlin Rd., Brampton, OntarioGreenbriar Recreation Centre1100 Central Park Dr., Brampton, ON L6S 2C9Thanks to TSS’s premium roll-out court technology, nearly any flat surface can be transformed into a professional-quality pickleball court — fast.“We’re thrilled to bring this project to life in Brampton,” says Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions. “With demand for pickleball continuing to grow, these new courts will give more residents a fun, active way to connect. We expect the indoor courts to thrive year-round, and the outdoor ones to be a fun seasonal option during the warmer months.”Note for Players: While the outdoor roll-out courts are built with quality in mind, they are not intended for extended outdoor use. They’re best enjoyed during the spring and summer months as a seasonal treat, while the indoor courts are designed for all-season play — rain or shine.Courts are available to book now through the City of Brampton. Visit www.brampton.ca/recreation for details and booking info.About Total Sport SolutionsTotal Sport Solutions Inc. helps bring play to life across Canada. From schools and cities to homes and rec centres, TSS designs and delivers high-performance sports flooring and equipment that keep communities active and engaged. With a focus on pickleball, basketball, home gyms, and more, TSS is proud to support healthier, more connected lifestyles.Media Contact:

