Insoluble fiber market is projected to reach US$ 6.98 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.2%

Promoting Regular Bowel Movements and Reducing Risks of Colorectal Cancer Making Insoluble Fibers Popular: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider recently updated its report on the global insoluble fiber market , and has projected to reach a revenue of US$ 2.9 billion in 2024 and advance at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2034.Due to its many uses and the increasing awareness of its health advantages, insoluble fiber has seen soaring demand growth worldwide. This adaptable material is making its way into an ever-widening range of goods and sectors, including textiles, agriculture, food, and medicine. As customers grow more health-conscious, insoluble fiber has become more and more popular in the health and wellness industry. Owing to its capacity to support healthy digestion, assist with weight management, and lower the risk of certain illnesses, it is widely used in the preparation of functional foods and dietary supplements.The food industry consumes insoluble fiber as a natural additive to improve the texture, lengthen the shelf life, and improve the nutritional profiles of products. Concurrently, the demand for sustainable solutions has accelerated its application in environment-friendly packaging and biodegradable plastics. Insoluble fiber is increasingly being used in agriculture for animal feed and soil conditioning.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global insoluble fiber market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.98 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.Among the many sources, the cereals and grains segment is set to account for 16.59% market share in 2024.East Asia is projected to account for 25.7% of the global market share by 2034.The South Korea market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2034.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report“Helping with blood sugar levels and supporting gut health, insoluble fibers have grown in popularity among health-conscious people around the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Potential Cancer Treatment Improving Popularity of Insoluble Fibers in Medical SectorAccording to research, there are several possible ways in which insoluble fibers can lower the risk of colorectal cancer. They lessen exposure to carcinogens by increasing stool size and accelerating the colon's transit time. These fibers also attach to toxic chemicals and help the body eliminate them. Short-chain fatty acids are created when gut bacteria digest insoluble fibers; these fatty acids may have anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic qualities. Additionally, a varied and healthy gut microbiome—which is becoming more and more important for general health and may even prevent cancer—is supported by this process.As people become more aware of these possible advantages, they are looking for foods and supplements high in insoluble fiber. In response, food producers are creating new products enhanced with insoluble fibers, and the supplement market is growing in parallel. Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the insoluble fiber market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, bran, resistant starch), source (fruits, vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes), and application (pet food, functional food & beverages, pharmaceutical & dietary supplements), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 