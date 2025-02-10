Elite World Hotels & Resorts Aims to Bring Turkish Hospitality to All Over the World

x

With 10 brands that appeal to different travel needs, Elite World invites investors to contribute to world tourism in the franchise business model.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite World Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading tourism groups in Türkiye with nearly 50 years of experience in the tourism industry, is moving one step further towards becoming a global brand. With 10 brands that appeal to different travel needs, Elite World invites investors to contribute to world tourism in the franchise business model.Elite World Hotels & Resorts, one of Türkiye's leading hotel chains, carries its tourism experience of nearly 50 years to the world. Implementing a growth path in a franchise business model since the beginning of 2023, the chain introduces its brands developed in parallel with changing travel needs to new destinations through investors.The chain operates 22 hotels, including those currently in service and those with agreements executed, has 10 brands and over 5,000-bed capacity, and is now moving forward with the goal of reaching 50 hotels worldwide by 2030. For this purpose, it is getting ready to come together with investors from all over the world to offer its brand to a wider geography. Elite World works with the vision of serving world tourism with its brands that appeal to different travel types, from city hotels to resort tourism, residences and economical accommodations.As part of its overseas targets, the chain signed its first agreement in 2023 in Yamoussoukro, the capital of the Republic of Ivory Coast. The hotel, named Elite World Grand Yamoussoukro, is planned to open its doors in June 2026. Among the chain's growth targets abroad, European countries, particularly the Netherlands, Germany and England, come first. The group's targets also involve new destinations across the world, triggered by different experiences with changing travel needs.Inviting investors to grow together in the tourism industryAccelerating the growth targets with the franchise business model and agreements it made in Türkiye and abroad last year, Elite World Hotels & Resorts invites investors to invest in world tourism with a brand that is an expert in its industry. Investors in Elite World's franchise system share the brand's experience in the tourism industry. Investors can transform their existing hotels under the Elite World umbrella in line with the franchise agreement they will make with Elite World while also converting different types of real estate into hotels, thus guaranteeing international service and quality standards. Elite Word provides support to entrepreneurs in all processes from hotel design to income-expense management within the framework of brand standards, and ensures faster returns on their investments. Investors can also benefit from Elite World's strong sales network in their hotel operations. Acting on a vision to contribute to world tourism, the chain offers investors the opportunity to become tourism investors by partnering with an industry-expert brand.Orkun Petekçi, CEO of Elite World Hotels & Resorts, said “As Elite World, we set out to take our 50 years of tourism experience, both as an investor and a hotel operator, one step further and open it to the world. We are excited to bring the guest satisfaction and Turkish hospitality that we have in all our hotels to different cities around the world. We are eager to grow not only in big cities but also in different geographies that promise new experiences that will develop world tourism. We aim to make Elite World Hotel & Resorts a global brand together with investors who wish to utilize their investments in a way that will contribute to the development of world tourism.”

