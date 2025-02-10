Nate Cain, FBI Whistleblower, cybersecurity expert, and host of The Raising Cain Show, is available for National Media

Nate Cain Lucretia Hughes Veterans for America First

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Veterans for America First Nate Cain appeared on the Real News with Lucretia Hughes show recently. Lucretia Hughes is VFAF endorsed for national NRA Board. Lucretia is the Georgia State Chapter Veterans for America First communications director.Nate Cain, FBI Whistleblower, cybersecurity expert, and host of The Raising Cain Show, remains a vital voice in exposing corruption, national security risks, and threats to election integrity.Nate Cain has been a vocal advocate for transparency and national security, with his whistle-blowing testimony regarding the FBI’s actions.Cain also worked closely with the Trump Administration post-2020 election to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Cain's military service across the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marines uniquely positions him to address complex issues in national security, including cyber defense and counter-terrorism.For more about Nate Cain and booking his appearances visit https://theraisingcainshow.com/ In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First launches Vet Force, a national volunteer program for VFAFThe VFAF Vet Force program will be modeled after the very successful Trump Force 47 campaign volunteer program. The organizations Tiffany Savage created the concept for the national leadership team. Savage serves as the VFAF National Communications Director and was a Field Director in Georgia for the Trump presidential campaign."During the presidential campaign, we had about 500 volunteers join us, who were forwarded to Team Trump, along with an additional 100 since then. We are now in the process of working backward, vetting the volunteers, and will be contacting them to engage in the VFAF mission within their respective states." said Stan Fitzgerald Director of Educational Projects.Sign Up Link: https://vfaf.us/volunteer The 2025-26 VFAF Mission Statement has been published by National President Robert M. Cornicelli as follows:Veterans for America First Mission Statement:1) Working to elect leaders who uphold America First principles.2) Supporting veterans, including disabled, substance dependent and homeless veterans, in overcoming any and all challenges they face.3) Supporting pro-veteran and pro-law enforcement legislation at state and federal levels.

