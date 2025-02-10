Zostavax Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights into Market Size, Growth, Key Industry Players, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company's Zostavax Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Zostavax market size has seen significant growth HCAGR in recent years. It is expected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth within the historically defined period can be attributed to the growth in preventive healthcare, an increase in vaccine accessibility, a surge in insurance coverage, and a rise in public awareness about the complications of shingles, along with the inclusion of shingles vaccines in national immunization programs.

What are the projections for the Zostavax market size in the coming years?

The Zostavax market is predicted to witness substantial growth FCAGR in the upcoming years, expected to soar to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This impressive growth during the forecast period can be associated with a surge in new shingles vaccine approvals by regulatory authorities, the increasing cost-effectiveness of vaccines over treatments, a rise in new vaccine approvals, high adoption of the shingrix vaccine among developed countries, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What is propelling the growth of the Zostavax market?

One key factor contributing to the growth of the Zostavax market is the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Considered as a comprehensive integration of facilities, equipment, personnel, and systems required to deliver effective and efficient healthcare services to a population, healthcare infrastructure plays a pivotal role in supporting Zostavax by providing essential facilities, resources, and delivery systems for administering the vaccine to the target population in clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies.

For instance, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK-based government department, it was confirmed in May 2023 that the New Hospital Programme receives an investment exceeding $25.33 billion £20 billion, aimed towards fulfilling the commitment of building 40 new hospitals in England by 2030, featuring mental health hospitals, and surpassing the construction of five RAAC hospitals.

Who are the key players in the Zostavax market?

Major companies influencing the industry dynamics of the Zostavax market are Merck & Co. Inc.

How is the Zostavax market segmented?

The Zostavax market is segmented as follows –

1 By Formulation: Recombinant Vaccine Shingrix; Live Attenuated Vaccine Zostavax

2 By Indication: Shingles Prevention; Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies

What are the regional prospects for the Zostavax market?

North America was identified as the largest region in the Zostavax market in 2024. The regions covered in this report spread across various parts of the world including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

