Solving the AI Plateau of Frustration: CFTE designs programme to help professionals become Supercharged

CFTE has announced the launch of Supercharged Professionals, a self-paced AI learning programme designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed and led by Huy Nguyen Trieu, Co-Founder of CFTE and author of The AI-fication of Jobs, the programme responds to a critical challenge facing professionals today: AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, leaving many feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how to adapt. Supercharged Professionals provides a structured solution, helping participants develop long-term AI mastery rather than simply learning a set of tools that may become obsolete.“The biggest mistake professionals make when learning AI is focusing only on tools. AI is evolving too fast for that approach to be sustainable. What really matters is knowing how to think about AI, experiment with it, and integrate it strategically into your work. That’s what makes someone a Supercharged Professional.” – Huy Nguyen Trieu, Programme Director, CFTEWith a career spanning finance, technology, and education, including contributions to Oxford Saïd Business School, Hong Kong University, and Imperial College London, Huy has helped train hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. His expertise ensures this programme goes beyond technical training, providing a problem-to-solution approach that empowers professionals to take control of their AI future.Addressing the AI Learning GapThe programme is designed to overcome the current prevalent learning challenges professionals face with AI. Many individuals begin using AI tools, experience short-term gains, but then hit a plateau of frustration when they fail to achieve meaningful results. This programme provides a structured approach to AI learning that ensures continuous improvement and strategic application.Supercharged Professionals follows a three-tier learning model, progressing from foundational AI fluency to system thinking and meta-learning:- AI Fluency (101): Provides a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals, including risks, ethical considerations, and industry applications.- AI Proficiency (201): Hands-on training in more than 30 AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Deepseek, enabling professionals to select and use the right tools effectively.- AI Systems Thinking & Meta-Learning (301): Teaches participants to integrate multiple AI tools, design AI agents, create automations, and personalised AI strategies, along with strategies to maintain continuous learning in an ever-evolving technological landscape.A Research-Driven, Structured ApproachUnlike traditional AI courses that focus on technical proficiency alone, Supercharged Professionals ensures that participants develop a future-proof mindset and continuous learning frameworks that will allow them to stay ahead of AI advancements.Key features of the programme include:- A structured curriculum developed from extensive research into AI learning challenges.- Problem-based and hands-on learning, ensuring immediate application of AI in real-world professional contexts.- Expert guidance from industry leaders, ensuring that participants gain practical insights beyond theoretical knowledge.Supercharged Professionals offers flexible and accessible learning options tailored for busy professionals. The course is a 30-50 hour (4-5 weekends) flexible, self-paced learning journey structured into 3 tiers. Participants can choose individual modules—AI Fluency (101) for £150, AI Proficiency (201) for £300, and AI Systems Thinking & Meta-Learning (301) for £300—or opt for the full programme bundle at £600, providing the most seamless AI mastery experience.Who Should Enrol?Supercharged Professionals is designed for:- Professionals seeking to integrate AI into their field and gain a competitive edge.- Executives and managers looking to make AI-driven strategic decisions.- Individuals who have experimented with AI tools but want to deepen their understanding and application.Enrolment Now OpenSupercharged Professionals is now open for enrollment and will launch on the 24th of February, 2025. The programme provides an opportunity for professionals to take control of their AI future, gaining the skills and confidence to navigate an evolving digital landscape.For more information, visit https://courses.cfte.education/supercharged/ Media ContactCFTEpress@cfte.educationAbout CFTEThe Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) is a leading global platform for education in financial technology and digital transformation. With a track record of training over 200,000 professionals across industries, CFTE’s mission is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a technology-driven world.

