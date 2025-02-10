Mobile Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.4% and will Reach USD 27.60 billion by 2031

Mobile Analytics Market

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register rapid growth during the forecasted period.

Increase in penetration of smartphones, growth in demand to receive new and actionable insight on buyers' preferences have boosted the growth of the global mobile analytics market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $4.72 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $27.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in penetration of smartphones, growth in demand to receive new and actionable insight on buyers' preferences have boosted the growth of the global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, surge in mobile advertising and emergence of data analytics and big data have supplemented the market growth. However, dearth of awareness regarding benefits of mobile analytics and growth in privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of several enterprises entering the industry to offer advanced solutions is expected to open lucrative opportunities to the market players in the future. By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in smartphone and internet penetration along with emergence of disruptive digital technologies such as IoT and data analytics. However, the SMEs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mobile analytics market. Adoption of mobile analytics solutions helps SMEs integrate with the global market by helping them gain better and faster business insights to support real-time decision-making and capitalize on future opportunities. This contributes toward the growth of the segment. Mobile analytics involves measuring and analyzing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications. Mobile Analytics measures users' engagement with the app in addition to metrics related to the app itself, such as app installs, app launches, taps, screens, events, app versions, flows, user retention, funnel analytics, and more. Also, just like web analytics, mobile analytics tracks and measures similar metrics about users, such as how many new users are using the app, from which countries, which devices and versions. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register rapid growth during the forecasted period. In Asia-Pacific, the mobile analytics market growth is expected to be driven by numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics and data analytics. Moreover, increased demand for smartphones and other connected devices as well as surge in need for internet access are some of the major factors driving the mobile analytics market growth. In Asia-Pacific, the mobile analytics market growth is expected to be driven by numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics and data analytics. Moreover, increased demand for smartphones and other connected devices as well as surge in need for internet access are some of the major factors driving the mobile analytics market growth.Based offering, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to growing demand for advanced analytics and business intelligence tools along with increase in need for real-time business insights to make fastest business decisions. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031. The services related to mobile analytics provide services for various strategies and these strategies are expected to ensure smooth running and troubleshooting of any glitches within the solutions. These services associated analytics help in gaining knowledge of technologies, which are driving the expansion of the mobile analytics market. By Industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment dominated the growth in the mobile analytics market forecast in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period. Website and e-commerce trackers can collect data about the product their users browse and buy. This data may be collected with the buyer's demographic information such as location, gender, age and other products purchased by the buyer. Moreover, mobile analytics tracks e-commerce activities, pages, user timing, screens and social interactions while increase in efficiency across the supply chain. All these factors are helping to expand the global mobile analytics market. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Based on region, global mobile analytics market size across North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to adoption of mobile analytics by the retail industry to streamline work processes. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics and data analytics and rise in demand for smartphones and other connected devices as well as surge in need for internet access. This is owing to numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics and data analytics and rise in demand for smartphones and other connected devices as well as surge in need for internet access.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭, 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐀𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐓𝐈𝐁𝐂𝐎 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐛𝐞The report analyzes these key players of the global mobile analytics market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. 