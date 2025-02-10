CAS Assurance, LLC Receives Highest Rating in AICPA Peer Review

CAS Assurance, LLC (CPA)

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAS Assurance, LLC, Certified Public Accountants (CPA) and security assurance firm successfully completed 2nd Peer Review of its accounting and auditing practice with the highest rating possible. The rigorous review was performed in accordance with the Standards for Performing and Reporting on Peer Reviews established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A firm participating in the Peer Review Program is required to have an independent review of its accounting and auditing practice performed by an independent CPA firm every three years. A reviewed firm can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiency(ies), or fail.

At the end of its review, the team of reviewers concluded that the system of quality control for the accounting and auditing practice of CAS Assurance, LLC in effect for the year ended June 30, 2024, has been suitably designed and complied with to provide the firm with reasonable assurance of performing and reporting in conformity with applicable professional standards in all material respects. Consistent with the rating achieved at the end of its first review in 2021, CAS Assurance, LLC has received a peer review rating of pass in its 2024 review.

“Participating in the AICPA peer review program has been invaluable in maintaining our commitment to excellence, integrity, and best practices in our service delivery. It is not only humbling but also uplifting to have an independent team of practitioners review our work and system of quality control. We are delighted that this 2nd peer review result demonstrates our consistency in keeping to standards and best practices. We remain committed to this course for the benefit of our clients and their stakeholders”, said Michael O. Bayere, the Principal Officer for CAS Assurance, LLC.

About the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

The American Institute of CPAs is the world’s largest member association representing the accounting profession, having more than 431,000 members in 130 countries. The AICPA provides educational guidance materials; develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination; and establishes, monitors, and enforces compliance with ethical and performance standards within the profession. For further information, visit https://www.aicpa-cima.com/

About CAS Assurance, LLC

CAS Assurance, LLC is a growing CPA and security assurance firm based in the state of Florida, United States, providing services designed to meet organizations needs concerning taxes and accounting, compliance, and cybersecurity governance. CAS Assurance, LLC cybersecurity and compliance related services include attestation for SOC 1 and 2, SOC for Supply Chain, and Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR. The firm also supports organizations for their readiness assessment and gap remediation for leading standards, frameworks, and regulations such as NIST SP800-53, CSF, ISO27001, ISO27017, CCM, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, CMMC, SWIFT CSC, CCPA, and GDPR. For further information contact:

