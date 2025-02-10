ARTIST VIEW ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES SALES FOR ‘CATCH THE WIND’ IN BERLIN DURING THE EFM

Catch the Wind

The company is set to attract international audiences with its latest feature film, boasting an ensemble of renowned stars.

With its compelling performances, stunning cinematography, and universal themes of love and resilience, we believe this film will resonate with audiences worldwide.” — Scott J. Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist View Entertainment is set to launch worldwide sales for the highly anticipated feature film "Catch the Wind" during the European Film Market (EFM). This poignant romantic drama, directed by John Eyres, features a stellar cast including Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), Miranda Raison (Spotless), Jim Belushi (Twin Peaks), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia), and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), in a captivating tale of love, destiny and self-discovery.Set against the vibrant energy of New York City and the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland, "Catch the Wind" follows the journey of a travelling Irish comedian (O’Donoghue) and a sharp-witted barmaid (Raison) as they navigate life’s uncertainties. When fate intervenes, the pair is forced to confront a life-altering decision — one that will ultimately determine their future.“We are thrilled to bring "Catch the Wind" to the international market at EFM,” said Scott J Jones, President of Artist View Entertainment. “With its compelling performances, stunning cinematography, and universal themes of love and resilience, we believe this film will resonate with audiences worldwide.”“Catch the Wind delivers a heartfelt and visually rich storytelling experience, blending humour, romance, and emotional depth. The film’s evocative score and striking settings further enhance its appeal, making it a standout title in this year’s EFM lineup” said Patti Rose Artist View’s VP of International Sales.About Artist View EntertainmentFounded in 1991, Artist View Entertainment is a leading independent sales and distribution company specializing in high-quality feature films and television programming. With a diverse catalogue spanning multiple genres, Artist View Entertainment continues to bring compelling stories to global audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.