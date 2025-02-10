ERP Peers Partners with Celigo to Simplify Business Process Automation

ERP Peers Partners with Celigo

ERP Peers partners with Celigo to deliver seamless integration services, automating workflows and enhancing business efficiency across systems.

With Celigo’s powerful automation and our expertise in Celigo Integrations, we’re making it easier for businesses to scale without the usual integration headaches.” — Nirmal Mali

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERP Peers announced today that it has officially partnered with Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users. Celigo simplifies how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes using AI and prebuilt integrations, ensuring mission-critical operations run smoothly with minimal maintenance.

This partnership enables businesses to seamlessly connect NetSuite or other essential systems with their software ecosystem using Celigo’s iPaaS. By automating data flows, reducing manual processes, and ensuring real-time synchronization across applications, companies can enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy, and scale with confidence. With ERP Peers’ deep expertise in business process optimization and Celigo’s powerful automation capabilities, businesses can accelerate digital transformation and unlock new growth opportunities.

"Businesses today rely on multiple systems to run their operations, but without proper integration, these systems can create more problems than they solve. Our partnership with Celigo allows us to help companies connect their software seamlessly, whether it's NetSuite, e-commerce platforms, CRM, or financial tools. This means less manual work, fewer errors, and more time to focus on growth. With Celigo’s powerful automation and our expertise, we’re making it easier for businesses to scale without the usual integration headaches," said Nirmal M., Lead NetSuite and Celigo Consultant at ERP Peers.

Mark Simon, VP of Strategy at Celigo, added, “Our partner network is invaluable in bringing enterprise-wide automation to customers. These partners, with their keen insight and technological expertise, help us extend services and capabilities to a broader audience, making process automation more accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

About ERP Peers:

ERP Peers specializes in NetSuite and Celigo solutions, helping businesses streamline, automate, and integrate their operations for sustained growth. Their expertise spans NetSuite ERP and Celigo’s iPaaS platform, enabling organizations to eliminate data silos and enhance efficiency through seamless system integration.

ERP Peers offers a full suite of NetSuite and Celigo services, including consulting, implementation, customization, integration, and ongoing support—providing tailored solutions that align with each business’s unique needs. By leveraging Celigo’s automation capabilities and prebuilt integrations, ERP Peers ensures smooth data flow and reduced manual effort, fostering a unified and efficient business ecosystem for startups and enterprises alike.

With ERP Peers as an integration partner, businesses can scale confidently, knowing their technology will drive efficiency rather than create barriers.

Legal Disclaimer:

