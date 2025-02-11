CFI Financial Group Promotes Ali Chehade to IT Director of Infrastructure, IT Security, and Trading Systems

Ali Chehade

BEIRUT, LEBANON, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFI Financial Group is proud to announce the promotion of Ali Chehade from Head of IT Infrastructure, Security, and Trading Systems to IT Director for this department across the CFI Group. This milestone is a testament to Ali’s unwavering dedication, leadership, and technical expertise over his 18-year journey at CFI, during which he has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s IT infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, and ensuring the efficiency of CFI’s global trading systems while adhering to regulatory requirements in each country. Ali’s impact in the IT field extends beyond CFI, as he is recognized as one of the leading IT figures in the MENA region, earning multiple prestigious industry awards for his innovative contributions and leadership: Top Winner of the Huawei WiFi 7 Pioneer Award in Baku, Azerbaijan, for his expertise in next-generation network infrastructure.Top BFSA Champion at the CEG Vertical Days in Dubai, UAE, recognizing his outstanding contributions to IT in financial services.Excellence in CIO Leadership Award at the Future Workspace Summit & Awards in the UAE, acknowledging his visionary leadership in IT and digital transformation.With his new role as IT Director, Ali will continue to lead CFI’s IT strategy, drive innovation, enhance security protocols, and optimize trading infrastructure across multiple regions. His leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening CFI’s position as a top-tier financial services provider through cutting-edge technology and seamless IT operations. CFI Financial Group congratulates Ali Chehade on this well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued impact in shaping the future of IT and trading systems within the group and the broader financial industry.

