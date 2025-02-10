GP police undergo tactical training Thirty officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson Police Station in Guadalcanal Province (GP) have […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.