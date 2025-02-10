Sustainable fashion to take centre stage on Zero-Waste Day

“The fashion and textile sector is fueling mass overconsumption and waste pollution. And as the industry continues to rapidly grow, so will its environmental impact, unless a shift towards circularity and sustainable production and consumption is taken by all actors,” said Jacqueline Alvarez, the Chief of UNEP’s Chemicals and Health Branch. “The International Day of Zero Waste 2025 will promote a more circular sector and the recognition of textile waste as a valuable resource.”

Zero-Waste Day will be observed through events and activities held worldwide, aiming to raise awareness of national, subnational, regional, and local zero-waste initiatives and their contributions to achieving sustainable development. UNEP and UN-Habitat invite partners and stakeholders to register their events and activities using this registration link.

“Achieving zero waste in fashion and textiles cannot be an isolated effort,” added Alvarez. “It requires determined action from all stakeholders, with benefits for all. Reducing pollution will at the end bring economic and environmental gains for all of society.”

International Day of Zero Waste, observed on 30 March 2024, was established through UN General Assembly Resolution 77/161 and is jointly facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). This day aims to raise awareness about the critical role of waste management and responsible consumption and production in achieving sustainable development. It calls on individuals and organizations to adopt a life-cycle approach, focusing on reducing resource use and environmental emissions at every stage of a product's life cycle.