PGM-Related Technologies Drive Carbon Footprint Reduction in Agriculture and Aquaculture, Says Innova Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Research, a renowned leader in market research and technology scouting services, specializing in emerging technologies, has recently released a new comprehensive report, “Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) in Sustainable Agriculture and Aquaculture: Current Applications and Future Horizons.” The report analyzes and summarizes the transformative role of PGM-based technologies in advancing eco-friendly practices across these critical sectors.

The report explores the diverse applications of PGMs and PGM-related catalysts, antimicrobial agents, and materials in agriculture. It offers an in-depth analysis of existing and emerging opportunities for PGM adoption across the agriculture value chain, including their roles in pesticides, fungicides, soil remediation, plant growth promotion, and advanced sensors for smart agriculture. Additionally, the report examines the PGM utilization in industrial processes such as electrochemical hydrogen production for the synthesis of ammonia, a key component in nitrogen-based fertilizers.

According to the report’s findings, PGM-related technologies contribute significantly to reduce the consumption of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and water in agriculture and aquaculture. These technologies also facilitate soil remediation, agricultural waste recycling, and the conservation of natural resources, ultimately supporting carbon footprint reduction in these industries.

Dr. Nancy Wu, Research Director at Innova Research, commented, "While most PGM-related technologies in agriculture and aquaculture, such as PGM nanoparticle delivery systems, are still in conceptual or laboratory stages and remain far from commercialization, some exceptions, such as PGM-based electrochemical sensors, have already reached the commercial market."

