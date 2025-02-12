Sarah Barton of NonProfit411 Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PARKERSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Barton has an epic track record in nonprofit activities that included team leadership, fundraising, grant writing, directorship, strategic analysis, database design, and more. Her skills and passion have empowered the growth of many nonprofits and resulted in securing more than $17 million in funding, through annual fund campaigns, alumni donations, and multiple federal, state and local grants.

“Fundraising isn’t about competition—it’s about building ecosystems of support where funders and nonprofits work together to create lasting impact. Nonprofits thrive when they prioritize relationships, strategic alignment, and sustainable processes. By fostering true collaboration with funders, we unlock greater opportunities to drive meaningful change.”

Sarah notes that many nonprofits play a vital role in strengthening communities, yet misconceptions about their financial operations persist. By prioritizing stewardship, building strategic systems, and fostering deeper engagement, she helps organizations not only streamline fundraising efforts but also invite supporters into their meaningful work. Her approach ensures that nonprofits cultivate lasting relationships, align funding with mission-driven impact, and create sustainable growth.

Sarah launched her consulting business, Nonprofit411, to address the growing challenges nonprofits face in a post-pandemic economy. Her mentorship and systems help organizations create meaningful relationships with supporters, aligning their mission with long-term financial stability while reducing leadership stress. She is most excited to be redefining what fundraising means—moving beyond transactional giving to sustainable support—so that nonprofits can thrive with confidence and purpose.

Sarah is appearing on the show as part of the Empowering Women Series. As the founder of a woman-owned business, she is proud to be part of a sector where women play a leading role. She notes that the nonprofit space is driven by passionate, mission-focused leadership, and women often bring a unique blend of creativity, resilience, and strategic vision to their work. She believes that when individuals—regardless of gender—invest their energy and heart into a cause, they have the power to create lasting impact.

Sarah has captured this philosophy—and her proven nonprofit frameworks—in her soon to be released print-on-demand book, Selling Compassion, with plans to release this year. The book explores how to align mission and systems with fundraising goals, navigate constant change, and keep staff engaged in a high-demand sector often associated with burnout.

Sarah supports organizations struggling to secure reliable funding, navigate complex grant applications, and diversify their revenue streams. Through tailored fundraising strategies, mentorship, and practical tools, she helps nonprofits align their mission with sustainable growth. Her goal is to equip nonprofit leaders with the skills and confidence to secure funding, build lasting supporter relationships, and expand their impact—without feeling overwhelmed. At its core, her guidance empowers nonprofits to thrive from within.

Sarah outlines the most significant priorities of nonprofit success on her NonProfit411 LinkedIn Page. Along with everything mentioned earlier, she stresses the importance of having a strong Board and leadership team.

In her interview with Jim, Sarah also discusses some of the largest grants she has helped to garner, one for a sizeable Rural Community Opioid Response Program, which assisted with prevention, treatment, and recovery services for adolescents in rural WV, and another, called FARMACY, which supported a food as medicine program to address the prevention of hypertension. Her passion for nonprofit work stems from a deep commitment to solving real-world challenges. She encourages others to invest their time, energy, and resources in meaningful ways—fostering stewardship and strengthening their mission’s impact. Learn more when you hear the podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sarah Barton of NonProfit411 in an interview with Jim Masters, on Thursday, February 6th at 12pm Eastern

For more information about Sarah Barton visit her LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/in/nonprofit411/ or website www.nonprofit411.org

