Bidding Set to Close on 4BR/2.5BA Home w/Basement & Yard in Prince William County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .29 +/- acre lot in the Marumsco Plaza neighborhood of Prince William County.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .29 +/- acre lot in the Marumsco Plaza neighborhood of Prince William County with an attached car port and balcony, public utilities and centrally located only 1 mile from Prince William Parkway on Thursday, February 13 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“An estate has contracted us to market and sell this home than can be occupied immediately and modernized at your leisure. There are very few available homes in this area boasting a wonderful location,” said Nicholls. “Bid now and be ready for spring.”
“The property is centrally located only 1 mile from Prince William Parkway, 1.8 miles from I-95, 2 miles from Rt. 1, 2.5 miles from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 3.5 miles from Potomac Mills, 4 miles or less from all schools, 13.5 miles from Quantico & Fort Belvoir, 14 miles from Springfield, and less than 25 miles from Alexandria, Arlington, DC, The Pentagon & Regan National Airport,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Thursday, February 13, 2025 @ 3:00 PM EST
2112 Patrick St., Woodbridge, VA 22191 (Prince William County)
4 BR/2.5 BA home on .29 +/- acre lot in the Marumsco Plaza neighborhood of Prince William County, VA
• This home measures 2,100 +/- sf. (1,770 +/- finished sf. above grade & 660 +/- sf. basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, partially finished walk-out basement, attic & attached single car carport.
• Large balcony above car port
• 1 detached garden/storage shed; asphalt & concrete driveway; fenced rear yard
• Heating: natural gas furnace; Window unit AC
• Public water, sewer & gas
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Struss at (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
