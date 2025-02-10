Toys to Promote Well-being for the Elderly Designed by Chula Lecturers

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Chula lecturer, Associate Professor Pornthep Lertthewasiri, has developed innovative “toys and home decorations for the elderly” to enhance their physical and mental well-being, slow memory loss, and reduce depression. These creations recently won the 2024 Creative Excellence Awards, showcasing their impact on improving elderly care and quality of life.

Assoc. Prof. Pornthep emphasizes the importance of play for the elderly, fostering joy and reducing loneliness. With over 40 years of expertise in toy design, he highlights that toys for seniors must be empathetically crafted to respect their life experiences. Unlike children’s toys, elderly-focused designs combine functionality with aesthetics, serving as both toys and home decorations to reduce stigma.

The designs incorporate Bloom’s Taxonomy, focusing on cognitive, psychomotor, and affective domains. Key products include:

1. Nub Thai: A toy to enhance memory and calculation skills using numerals in Thai, Arabic, Chinese, and Japanese. It promotes cognitive development and fun through arithmetic exercises.

2. Mandala Decoration: A creative toy with attachable pieces for designing colorful patterns. It stimulates imagination and doubles as an art piece for home décor.

3. Blocks and Picture Frames: Geometric blocks allow the elderly to build unique designs while improving focus and hand steadiness. These creations can be transformed into customizable photo frames.

These toys promote intergenerational play, fostering family bonding while adhering to strict safety standards. Made from eco-friendly MDF materials, the designs use a patented Slot Paper Joint system for easy assembly without nails or screws.

Assoc. Prof. Pornthep tested the prototypes in elderly care facilities and received positive feedback. He envisions collaborations with medical professionals to assess their potential in slowing memory decline and preventing depression. Future innovations may include toys tailored to specific elderly needs, such as medical devices or memory aids.

Even though Thailand’s aging population is expected to exceed 22% by 2024, the toy market for seniors remains underdeveloped, and Assoc. Prof. Pornthep aims to bridge this gap. Currently, “Nub Thai” toys with Chinese characters are already available at King Power Duty-Free Shops, while Mandalas for home decoration and blocks and picture frames are still prototypes. Future plans include a dedicated website offering knowledge, the creation of elderly community engagement, and product sales.

For inquiries or collaboration, contact Ms. Somruthai Lertthewasiri at clampittoy@gmail.com.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/highlight/206883/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.