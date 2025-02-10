PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 Cayetano bats for enhanced support for MSEs Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urged stronger government support for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) with the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship's approval of the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso Act (P3). The senator has pushed for the P3 Act for easier access to affordable financing and resources for MSEs, building on the existing Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) program. On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the measure was filed as Senate Bill No. 2985 under Committee Report No. 528. It includes new provisions for cash assistance and capacity-building programs aimed at improving MSE operation and competitiveness. "These enterprises employ more than 80% of our workers. If we empower them by offering a loan that still respects their dignity, then this is an effective way to open more opportunities and finally eradicate the chains of poverty that beset a lot of our fellow Filipinos," Cayetano said. These new features were inspired by Cayetano's PTK (Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan) program launched in 2013, which has helped thousands of Filipinos nationwide by offering quick and easy access to capital through low-interest loans. Among the PTK program beneficiaries are tricycle and jeepney drivers, operators, farmers, fisherfolk, market and ambulant vendors. These groups have made the most of the program and improved their livelihood. DTI's P3 Program, which started in 2017, has already released P23.50 billion in cumulative loans to 437,561 microenterprise borrowers nationwide. "The heart of this effort is to ensure that no Filipino entrepreneur is left behind. It is time to give them the support they deserve to build businesses that can stand the test of time," Cayetano said. Cayetano nais palakasin ang suporta sa mga MSE Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ng mas malakas na suporta ng gobyerno para sa Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) sa pamamagitan ng pag-apruba ng Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship sa Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-Asenso Act (P3). Isinusulong ng senador ang P3 Act upang gawing mas madali para sa MSEs ang pagkuha ng abot-kayang pautang at iba pang tulong pinansyal, alinsunod sa kasalukuyang programa ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Inaprubahan nitong Miyerkules, February 5, 2025, ang panukala bilang Senate Bill No. 2985 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 528. Kabilang dito ang mga bagong probisyon para sa tulong pinansyal at mga training program na naglalayong pahusayin ang operasyon at kakayahan ng mga MSE. "These enterprises employ more than 80% of our workers. If we empower them by offering a loan that still respects their dignity, then this is an effective way to open more opportunities and finally eradicate the chains of poverty that beset a lot of our fellow Filipinos," wika ni Cayetano. Hango ang mga bagong probisyon ng P3 sa programang PTK (Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan) ni Cayetano na inilunsad noong 2013. Nakatulong na ang PTA sa libu-libong Pilipino sa buong bansa sa pamamagitan ng pag-aalok ng mabilis at madaling access sa kapital sa pamamagitan ng mga pautang na mababa ang interes. Kabilang sa mga beneficiary ng PTK program ay ang mga tricycle at jeepney driver, operator, magsasaka, mangingisda, at sa mga tindera sa palengke at lansangan. Kasalukuyang nakikinabang ang mga grupong ito sa programa at napabuti ang kanilang kabuhayan. Ang P3 Program ng DTI, na nagsimula noong 2017, ay nakapaglabas naman ng P23.50 bilyon na pinagsama-samang pautang sa 437,561 microenterprise borrowers sa buong bansa. "The heart of this effort is to ensure that no Filipino entrepreneur is left behind. It is time to give them the support they deserve to build businesses that can stand the test of time," wika ni Cayetano.

