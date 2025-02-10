Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Huge Demand, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast by 2032

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaria is a serious infectious disease, which can be lethal for the host if left untreated. Furthermore, it is transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito. The bite leads to spreading of Plasmodium parasites into the blood, which, in, turn spread to liver cells where they multiply at a fast rate to invade red blood cells. These parasites further grow and mature in red blood cells to form merozoites. These merozoites are responsible for rupturing of red blood cells to invade other red blood cells. This leads to fever, tiredness, vomiting, headaches, impaired consciousness, multiple convulsions, and abnormal bleeding. Hence, tests and procedures to identify the disease are necessary and are known as malaria diagnostics. There are different types of malaria diagnostics such as rapid diagnostic tests, microscopy, and molecular diagnostic tests.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/285 Surge in prevalence of malaria across the world, rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of advanced diagnostics drive the global malaria diagnostics market . However, less demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the next few years.The major factor that contributes to the growth of malaria diagnostics market include rise in prevalence of malaria in developing countries. Furthermore, rise in awareness initiatives by governments and surge in research for new malaria diagnostics are the factors that boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about healthcare in developing countries is the major factor that restricts growth of the malaria diagnostics market. Conversely, growth opportunities exhibited by emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.The malaria diagnostics market is studied on the basis of product type, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into rapid diagnostic tests, microscopy, and molecular diagnostic tests. By end user, it is bifurcated into hospital, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., and Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa and rest of LAMEA).According to product type, rapid diagnostic tests acquired the major share of the malaria diagnostics market in 2018, owing to benefits associated with the use of RDTs in the diagnosis of malaria. For instance, RDTs are inexpensive, simple to operate and read, highly sensitive & specific, stable at high temperatures, and provide results in shorter period of time. Therefore, contribute to the growth of malaria diagnostic tests market. Furthermore, the molecular diagnostic tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to high specificity associated with the use of the test, which can lead to better treatment outcomes. In addition, rise in awareness among people regarding early diagnosis of malaria for better treatment supplements the growing demand for malaria diagnostic tests.By end user, the clinics segment acquired the major share of the malaria diagnostics market, owing to surge in number of clinics worldwide. In addition, diagnostic centers are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to surge in awareness related to early diagnosis of malaria infection for better treatment.By region, LAMEA accounted for the major malaria diagnostics market share in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid surge in prevalence of malaria in the region. Moreover, widespread of the malaria vector, Anopheles gambiae, which is difficult to control, in the region is another major factor that leads to surge in cases of malaria. Furthermore, majority of malarial infections in the region are caused by the most lethal type of malarial parasite called as Plasmodium falciparum. Therefore, there is a need for early diagnosis of malaria infection in this region, which boosts the growth of the market. In addition, malaria infection is endemic to some parts of Africa, which leads to the growth of the market in the region. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the use of malaria diagnostics for early diagnosis of the infection for better treatment. The constantly evolving life science industry drives the growth of the market in developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia, as the constant development leads to surge in awareness related to the use of malaria diagnosticsdiagnostics.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/285 Key market players of the global malaria diagnostics market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Atlas Medical, Access Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Novartis AG, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, and Siemens AG. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 