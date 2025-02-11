An Exclusive Interview with Liying Kuang: Innovating Education and Promoting Cultural Engagement in Boston

Presented awards at the Flying Wings International Musicians Competition Grand Final in Boston alongside Dr. Isai Jess Munoz, Dean of Berklee College of Music Promoted the Massachusetts government's celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month and attended the celebration as a Chinese American representative. Participated in the planning and organization of the Boston Spring Festival Gala and promoted the recognition of Lunar New Year as a public holiday. As a co-captain, organized and participated in the Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Consistently engaged with Boston’s education policies and held discussions with Mayor Wu and Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Mary Skipper.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the co-founder and CEO of Boston Success Education, Liying Kuang has built an educational platform that seamlessly blends online and in-person learning, offering customized support for students navigating the complexities of the U.S. education system. In addition to her role as an education entrepreneur, she also serves as the Planning Director for the 2024 and 2025 Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala, integrating cultural heritage into community events. In this interview, Kuang shares her insights on the future of education, cultural engagement, and her vision for expanding access to high-quality learning resources.Boston Success Education: Bridging Online and In-Person LearningQ: What inspired you to co-found Boston Success Education, and how does your company bridge the gap between online learning and in-person educational services?A: My inspiration came from personal experience—helping students successfully navigate the college application process. I realized that admissions follow a structured path, and having expert guidance makes a significant difference. Our team understands both the U.S. education system and the expectations of Asian families, allowing us to help students plan effectively. We specialize in GPA management, essay writing, and extracurricular planning, leveraging top-tier educational resources.Additionally, the evolution of online learning, accelerated by the pandemic, has made remote education widely accepted. Online education removes geographical and time constraints, allowing students to access high-quality STEM, AP, and writing courses at an affordable cost. In contrast, in-person education helps students stay focused and engaged. There is no one-size-fits-all approach—our model adapts to the unique needs of each student.Q: Many students struggle with engagement in online learning. What strategies have you implemented to keep students motivated and actively involved?A: Successful students share common traits: they trust their mentors, complete tasks on time, and have clear goals. However, procrastination and distractions from social media are challenges. To address this, we focus on identifying each student’s strengths and helping them showcase their talents, which builds their confidence. We also introduce role models and mentors to inspire them. Additionally, assistants closely monitor students, encourage habit formation, and provide one-on-one guidance when needed. Sometimes, I even conduct home visits to motivate struggling students. This process is demanding, but when students thrive, it is all worthwhile.Q: Can you share a success story where your hybrid education approach significantly impacted a student’s academic or personal growth?A: One of our most remarkable success stories involves a student from the University of Sydney, who wanted to transfer to a U.S. undergraduate program. We connected him with a top-tier advisor in the U.S. and encouraged him to enroll in an exchange program. Once in the U.S., we guided him in reaching out to leading professors in his field, securing a research internship. He later received direct PhD admission offers from multiple prestigious universities. His journey is documented in an interview, showcasing how expert planning and mentorship can open doors.Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala: Education Through CultureQ: As the Planning Director for the 2024 and 2025 Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala, how do you incorporate educational elements into this large-scale cultural celebration?A: Education is at the core of cultural preservation. Our approach includes:1. Cultural Heritage Education – We involve youth volunteers in event planning and promotion, ensuring they understand and share their cultural roots.2. Civic Engagement – Some of our volunteers actively participated in the advocacy efforts that led to Lunar New Year becoming an official holiday in Massachusetts. Seeing this process firsthand inspires them to take initiative and create change.3. Hands-On Participation – Youth volunteers take on leadership roles in festival logistics, giving them a sense of ownership and responsibility.4. Performances by Young Artists – By featuring youth performers, we encourage the younger generation to actively engage with and share their heritage.5. Community Outreach – Many young volunteers introduce Lunar New Year traditions to their schools and communities, some even advocating for school holidays or forming clubs to promote cultural awareness.Q: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced while organizing these events, and how do you ensure they remain both culturally rich and engaging for a diverse audience?A: Funding is a significant challenge—major U.S. corporations have yet to recognize our event’s brand value, and Chinese-owned businesses provide limited sponsorships. Additionally, venue constraints pose safety concerns due to limited space and stage accessibility. Another challenge is diversifying the programming to appeal to a broader audience.However, our outreach efforts are paying off. This year, several major U.S. media outlets covered our event, and we saw an increase in non-Asian attendees, making up nearly 40% of the audience. This growing interest confirms that Lunar New Year is becoming an inclusive cultural celebration in Boston.Q: How do you see cultural events like the Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala contributing to education and community engagement?A: We aim to expand our outreach to non-Asian communities, inviting them to showcase their own cultural traditions at our events. Additionally, in 2025, we plan to recruit volunteers from various towns and cities to distribute Lunar New Year gifts and event materials to local governments. By personally engaging with city officials, we can increase public awareness and participation.Personal Vision and Future GoalsQ: What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to innovate in both education and cultural event management?A: Massachusetts is home to the best education resources in the U.S., and we are leveraging the Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala as a platform for both cultural and educational exchange. The key to success is building a strong network of educators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who can collaborate and maximize the platform’s potential.Q: What are your long-term goals for Boston Success Education, and how do you see the company evolving in the next five years?A: We are not focused on short-term profits—we are building a diverse, interconnected educational platform that adapts to the latest trends, technologies, and data-driven tools. Our goal is to eliminate barriers in education, enabling students worldwide to access the resources they need to explore their passions and achieve their goals.At the same time, we are committed to maintaining the professionalism and credibility of our platform. We will continue partnering with like-minded educators and experts to expand our impact. Over the next five years, we expect to shift even more towards online education, making quality learning accessible on a global scale.From transforming education through innovative learning models to strengthening cultural identity through large-scale events, Liying Kuang is a visionary leader in both education and community engagement. As Boston Success Education continues to grow, it remains dedicated to helping students worldwide achieve academic success while fostering a deeper connection to their cultural heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.