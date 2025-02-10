Creative Bioarray Launches Comprehensive In Vitro Test Panels for Genotoxicity Assessment

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, a pioneer in providing innovative solutions for biological research and testing, proudly announces the launch of its standard array of in vitro test panels tailored for comprehensive genotoxicity assessment. This groundbreaking suite of services includes pivotal tests recognized under the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines, establishing Creative Bioarray as a key player in the field of toxicological research.Genotoxicity testing is a crucial component in the safety evaluation of chemical compounds, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Understanding a substance’s potential to cause genetic damage is vital for ensuring the safety of products throughout their lifecycle. Creative Bioarray’s newly developed In Vitro Toxicology Services includes:Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test (OECD TG 471): This test, also known as the Ames test, is widely used to assess the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. By employing various strains of bacteria, this assay provides rapid and reliable results regarding mutations induced by test substances.In Vitro Mammalian Chromosome Aberration Test (OECD TG 473): This assay evaluates the potential of chemicals to induce chromosome damage in cultured mammalian cells, thereby offering insightful data for risk assessment.In Vitro Mammalian Cell Gene Mutation Tests (OECD TG 476 and TG 490): The Hprt and MLA/tk tests are fundamental in detecting gene mutations in mammalian cells. By providing essential data on the effects of substances at the genetic level, these tests are integral to comprehensive risk assessments.In Vitro Mammalian Cell Micronucleus Test (OECD TG 487): This test identifies the genotoxic potential of chemicals by assessing the formation of micronuclei in cultured cells, providing further evidence of chromosomal damage.In addition to these core assays, Creative Bioarray offers a suite of supplementary genotoxicity assays, including the in vitro comet assay and advanced genotoxicity screening methods. This expansion of services allows researchers to conduct thorough evaluations of substances, assisting in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing product safety.“Our goal at Creative Bioarray is to support the scientific community with cutting-edge testing solutions that facilitate safer products for consumers,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Creative Bioarray. “With our new in vitro test panels, we are committed to providing comprehensive, reliable, and efficient methods for genotoxicity assessment.”The launch of these test panels signifies Creative Bioarray’s ongoing dedication to advancing scientific research and improving assessment methods for genotoxicity. Researchers and companies can now rely on Creative Bioarray’s expertise to enhance their product development processes while adhering to the highest safety standards.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of biological research and testing solutions, specializing in in vitro assays, genomics, and proteomics. With a focus on innovation and quality, Creative Bioarray is dedicated to empowering researchers and enhancing product safety globally.

